These 13 Corrupt Democrats Stopped Bernie Sanders’ Amendment

The US Senate narrowly voted against an amendment bought by Bernie Sanders and backed by Donald Trump that would have reduced prescription drug prices for all Americans by opening up imports from Canada. Why did such a no-brainer of an amendment fail to pass?

Because of the corrupt actions of 13 treasonous Democrats.

The Democrats could have passed Bernie Sanders’ amendment but chose against it. 12 Republicans, including Ted Cruz and Rand Paul voted with Bernie. The Democrats had the numbers. But these Democratic Senators, traitors to the 99%, voted against the amendment.

Here is the list of Democrats who voted “Nay”:

Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Thomas R. Carper (D-DE)

Bob Casey, Jr (D-PA)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Joe Donnelly (D-IN)

Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Hedi Heitkamp (D-ND)

Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Patty Murray (D-WA)

Jon Tester (D-MT)

Mark Warner (D-VA)

If you are scratching your head and wondering why these 13 Democrats voted against such a no-brainer of an amendment, I have some advice for you: follow the money.

A search of Opensecrets.com reveals that Thomas Carper and Chris Coons have “Pharma” and just “lobbyists” in their top 5 campaign contributors. Carper even has Astrazeneca as one of his top contributors. Follow the money and you can see why these guys voted no.

Heres what the rest of the treasonous 13 received from Pharma only:

Bennett – $396k Booker – $385k Cantwell – Nothing under pharma but #3 contributor is “Lobbyists” with $446k Carper – $225k Casey – $470k Coons – $229k Donnelly – $245k Heinrich – $150k Heitkamp – $69k Menendez – $296k Murray – $477k Tester – $135k Warner – $168k

All of these guys get a good chunk of their campaign funding directly from Big Pharma. They are not representing the interests of the people – they are representing the interests of the Pharmaceuticals industry and their own personal greed.

This chart breaks down the differences in Pharma contributions between those who voted Yay and those who voted No. Take what you want from it, but it clearly shows those who voted against the amendment receive double from Pharma compared to those who voted to reduce prescription prices for everyday Americans.

Big Pharma and insurance was in a position to lose with this amendment. The 99% was in a a position to win. Don’t be fooled by any nonsense, this amendment was voted down because of nothing other than corruption and money.