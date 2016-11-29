1981 Prophesy Predicts ‘End Of USA’ Following Castro’s Death

A 1981 prophesy being circulated predicts the complete and utter economic collapse of the United States following the death of Fidel Castro.

The chilling prophecy was made by Christian prophet John W Johnston who also accurately predicted the fall of the Berlin Wall, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Four of the five major events named in an incredible 1981 prophecy have already happened in consecutive order, and the only thing remaining to be fulfilled is “the collapse of the economic system of the United States.”

According to Johnston, the fall of the United States can be expected to occur within the next few years:

“When you see that the Berlin Wall comes down, and when you see the Soviet Union take a severe blow, then it makes a recovery and then you see the death of Fidel Castro, then shall come the collapse of the economic system of the United States.”

The first event predicted was the Berlin Wall coming down, which happened in November 1989.

The second was the Soviet Union’s collapse, which took place place in 1991.

The third predicted event was a “recovery” for the Soviet Union, which Putin’s rise to power ensured.

The fourth event was the death of Fidel Castro, which happened this past Friday.

So now the only thing remaining to be fulfilled is “the collapse of the economic system of the United States.”

Inquisitr.com reports:

Other revelations he claimed he received in the 1990s included a devastating Russian nuclear strike against New York and Chinese invasion of the U.S. West Coast.

According to believers, the fact that Johnston predicted correctly that the fall of the Berlin Wall would be the first in a chain of events that would lead to the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the subsequent re-emergence of Russia under Putin raises the alarming possibility that the rest of the prophecies, including the prediction of the collapse of the U.S. economy, will be fulfilled.

Believers argued that when Johnston received the alleged prophetic revelations in 1981 — that the Berlin Wall would fall and the Soviet Union collapse — the USSR was still very strong and stable and political analysts had not anticipated the earth-shaking events that occurred between 1989 and 1991.

The apparent accuracy of Johnston’s prediction of the collapse of the Soviet Union after the fall of the Berlin Wall drew attention to his prophecies, believers claimed. Even more people began paying attention to his blog after Russia re-emerged as a significant player in global politics under Putin following the annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the crisis in Eastern Ukraine.

Johnston’s prediction that Russia will make a recovery after the fall of the Soviet Union has been fulfilled under the presidency of Vladimir Putin, according to believers. Russia under Putin has successfully challenged the West in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, believers point out.

The recent fulfillment of the prophecy that Fidel Castro would die after the re-emergence of Russian power forces the world to pay attention to the last chilling part of Johnston’s prophecy, believers claim.

“As you know Fidel Castro is now a very old man in his 80’s and his health is not well,” Johnston had written in a post to his blog.

“Cuba could very soon see the death of its long time Dictator,” he concluded.

With Castro’s death on Friday, November 25, 2016, Johnston’s followers are anticipating the fulfillment of the last part of his prophecies, which is the predicted complete economic collapse of the United States.

Conspiracy theorists, especially supporters of the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, have expressed concern on multiple forums that Johnston’s prophecy could mean that disaster would befall the U.S. economy under President Trump.

“I believe Castro’s death indicates we have entered the danger zone when our economic system will collapse,” writes believer James Bailey on Z3News.com, a Christian website.

“As the world’s largest economy, a collapse here would bring a global economic collapse,” Bailey continues. “Even without this prophetic sign, there is growing evidence of great trouble in our financial system. Our federal government has now accumulated an unprecedented $20 trillion in debt and it is growing faster than ever before. Our system has been on life support since the 2008 collapse of the housing market, surviving only because of massive infusions of capital from the Federal Reserve Bank. However, their ability to continue producing dollars out of thin air can only continue as long as other nations are willing to continue using U.S. dollars are their reserve currency for International trade, but that support is waning, especially in major emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.”

“Johnston is just one among a multitude of men and women of God all over the world who have been shown that our economy will suffer as never before,” writes Michael Snyder, a Christian follower of biblical prophecy on the Christian website Charisma News. “And now that Fidel Castro has died, according to Johnston’s prophecy, nothing stands in the way of this collapse. We know it is coming at some point.”

But others pointed optimistically to the recent OECD projections, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, that the U.S. and the global economy will grow faster under Trump due to the tax cuts and increased spending.