These 1989 Video Games Predicted 9/11 With Eerie Accuracy

A handful of mysterious video games from 1989 shows the twin towers collapsing in the same exact fashion as they did on 9/11.

After the three collapses, the games show a new single tower being erected: One World Trade Center.

Dailystar.co.uk reports: A handful of video games released in the years and months leading up to the world’s worst terror attack seemingly predicted the event.

Master of Weapon, released in 1989 by Taito for the arcade and the Mega Drive system, appears to be a shoot ‘em up game popular with players in that era.

Players shoot down enemies control a spaceship as they attempt to save the world.

But it became apparent following the attacks that the game holds an eerie premonition.

The first level features two buildings – strikingly similar to the Twin Towers – “pancaking” to the ground in the same fashion the World Trade Center did.

More chillingly, the game’s intro states the events take place on September 11.

Deus Ex

First-person shooter Deus Ex has become one of the most popular franchises in gaming thanks to its mix of espionage, stealth and conspiracy.

The series’ first incarnation was released on PC in June 2000 – a year and three months before 9/11.

In one of the mini-games, players find themselves on Liberty Island staring at the fallen head of the Statue of Liberty.

But when you look across at the Manhattan skyline, the World Trade Center buildings are absent.

And the game’s story eerily reveals the towers were taken out in a terrorist attack.

Developers Ion Storm said the decision not to include the Twin Towers was due to memory constraints at the time.

Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2

Real-time strategy war game Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2 was released in October 2000.

The game’s publisher was forced to make dramatic changes to its artwork immediately after September 11.

It depicted a plane appearing to head towards the World Trade Center towers with a large explosion engulfing the building in a scene remarkably similar to the terror attack.

It’s not the first time video games have appeared to predict real life events.

Battlefield 3, released in 2011, includes a mission surrounding a terrorist attack on the French capital Paris.

And, eerily, the violence unfolds on November 13 – the same date ISIS murderers slaughtered innocent victims in November 2015.