1991 Government Document Confirms TDAP Vaccine Causes Microcephaly

February 23, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 16

Government data from 1991 confirms that Tdap vaccine is responsible for Microcephaly

Research published in The National Center for Biotechnology Information reveals that the U.S. government knew as early as 1991 that the Tdap vaccine causes microcephaly. 

Why then are the government so keen to blame microcephaly on the recent zika virus outbreak when for at least 70 years no known cases of microcephaly had been reported as a result of the virus?

According to the study, entitled Adverse Effects of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines: A Report of the Committee to Review the Adverse Consequences of Pertussis and Rubella Vaccines:

Among symptomatic cases, presumed causes are frequently grouped according to the timing of the suspected insult as occurring pre-, peri-, or postnatally. Prenatal factors are thought to account for 20 to 30 percent of cases. This category includes cerebral anomalies, chromosomal disorders, neurocutaneous syndromes such as tuberous sclerosis, inherited metabolic disorders, intrauterine infections, family history of seizures, and microcephaly (Bobele and Bodensteiner, 1990; Kurokawa et al., 1980; Ohtahara, 1984; Riikonen and Donner, 1979).

Among the earliest case reports suggesting a possible link between infantile spasms and pertussis immunization are those of Baird and Borofsky (1957). They described 24 children who had hypsarrhythmia and infantile myoclonic seizures and whose development prior to the onset of spasms was apparently normal. Nine cases of infantile spasms were reported to have occurred between 1 and 5 days after DPT vaccination.

Three of these nine children also had a history of perinatal complications that the authors thought might have been related to a risk of infantile spasms. The authors also stated, on the basis of a review of published EEG tracings, that hypsarrhythmia was present in two of the affected children described by Byers and Moll (1948). Since these early case reports, additional cases of infantile spasms in association with pertussis immunization have been described in the literature (Fukuyama et al., 1977; Millichap, 1987; Portoian-Shuhaiber and Al Rashied, 1986). The time intervals reported between vaccination and the onset of infantile spasms have been from minutes to weeks (Melchior, 1971).

Evidence from Studies in Humans

One of the largest case series of infantile spasms following pertussis immunization was published by Millichap (1987). Six children ranging in age from 2 to 9 months were included. The time interval from immunization to the onset of spasms was from 6.5 hours to 5 days, and first seizures were reported to have occurred in conjunction with the first, second, or third doses of pertussis vaccine.

Except for one case who had experienced myoclonic seizures since birth, no mention was made of the children having seizures prior to immunization. In reviewing the etiology and treatment of infantile spasms, Millichap (1987) listed the postulated mechanisms for pertussis-related seizures as (1) a direct neurotoxic effect, (2) an immediate immune reaction, (3) delayed cellular hypersensitivity reaction, and (4) vaccine-induced activation of a latent neurotropic virus infection.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • mel_t

    I have just read through most of the study, which is looking at whether the DPT vaccine was the cause of seizures in children. In the statement “Prenatal factors are thought to account for 20 to 30 percent of cases. This category includes cerebral anomalies, chromosomal disorders, neurocutaneous syndromes such as tuberous sclerosis, inherited metabolic disorders, intrauterine infections, family history of seizures, and microcephaly” the authors are referring to whether there was a presumed prenatal cause for the seizures. i.e. if the baby has microcephaly, then that would be the presumed cause of seizure vs the DPT vaccine. Microcephaly was mentioned once in the entire article and DPT vaccination during pregnancy was not studied. If I am mistaken, please point out the exact reference which links DPT in pregnancy to microcephaly.

  • paulus REctor

    wel idiots need to realize that a vaccine is actually a small amount of a disiease meant to be so little youre body can fight it off. well some people fail to do this it is just their imunne system. does not change the fact that the idea is good only it also has another side in which your body can not handle it. yes you wil become sick altough this was not the intention i hope.

    • Svein Asleik

      Many vaccines use dead bacteria I think…

    • Elizabeth A Haywood

      What idiots need to realize is that these vaccines are loaded with aluminum, Polysorbate-80 (to help that aluminum cross the blood brain barrier where it can’t be excreted) the aborted fetal cells these bacteria are grown in, the blood from calves aboted at the slaughterhouse to be used as a carrier, and preservatives including formaldehyde and mercury. All injected into a formerly healthy fetus in the name of “health”. Strangely enough, Miscarriages are at an all time high and the United States has the HIGHEST INFANT MORTALITY RATE OF ALL DEVELOPED COUNTRIES. I would hardly call this healthy. I am more inclined to see it as a Population Control Measure dreamed up by the Rockefellers, who hold the patent on the Zika Virus and will make billions if they can con everyone into getting injected with MORE toxins……

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/98193dd525c62abb2f6d04956999fddee2ddb7b00b56f779a20b47336a62bcc5.jpg

  • Mr. Fabulous

    Whoever wrote this nonsense should be fired. Children are BORN with this condition. They are affected BEFORE the vaccine is even given to them.

    • Elizabeth A Haywood

      THE MOTHERS WERE GIVEN THE VACCINES AND IT AFFECTED THE FETUS. Can you even read? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c74dc6c447fc6fd19ddeb97d5b27670e65c61799ed455204c32a84cd259ff54d.jpg

      • Mr. Fabulous

        Yes, I can read. That includes reading peer reviewed science journals, researching proper sources and not taking shitty conspiracy sites like this as gospel truth. Holy crap, lady, have you even read the bullshit that’s just on the front page of this site today, or does your definition of research only stretch as far as “the first wacko site that supports my uneducated views”?

  • William George

    It’s of the observed opinion of the local doctors, that the problem started about nine months after the government sprayed an insecticide against mosquitoes, it was dispersed into water sources, by people wearing bio suits among-st the local population, the chemical was supplied by Syngenta, a subsidiary of Monsanto, need we say more !

  • Elizabeth A Haywood

    The TDap vaccine started to be given to pregnant women in 2011 and this is when fetal deaths started to outnumber infant deaths for the first time. There has been a study showing that TDaP vaccine increases rate of miscarriage by 16.7% in the third trimester. And since it’s the third trimester it’s considered a fetal death.

    http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/848656

    http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22727350

    That is pretty significant, given that the

    U.S. has highest first-day infant mortality out of industrialized world, group reports
    A new report reveals that the United States has the highest first-day infant death rate out of all the industrialized countries in the world.
    About 11,300 newborns die within 24 hours of their birth in the U.S. each year, 50 percent more first-day deaths than all other industrialized countries combined, the report’s authors stated.

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-has-highest-first-day-infant-mortality-out-of-industrialized-world-group-reports/

    The 14th annual State of the World’s Mothers report, put together by non-profit organization Save the Children, ranked 168 countries according to where the best places to be a mother would be. Criteria included child mortality, maternal mortality, the economic status of women, educational achievement and political representation of women.
    Because of their high infant mortality rates, the U.S. only ranked number 30 this year on the report, down five spots from the 2012 report. Save the Children CEO Carolyn Miles told CBSNews.com she was shocked to find that out that the U.S. did so poorly.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/91b182107800949a045f15a740c4d1aa9d4f0b7fe59c2c025f927f0d068ad3f2.jpg

  • Elizabeth A Haywood

    What people need to realize is that these (Mandated in Brazil and probably here next if the bullying by Doctors doesn’t work) TDaP vaccines are loaded with aluminum, Polysorbate-80 (to help that aluminum cross the blood brain barrier where it can’t be excreted) the aborted fetal cells these bacteria are grown in, the blood from calves aboted at the slaughterhouse to be used as a carrier, and preservatives including formaldehyde and mercury. All injected into a formerly healthy fetus in the name of “health”. Strangely enough, Miscarriages are at an all time high and the United States has the HIGHEST INFANT MORTALITY RATE OF ALL DEVELOPED COUNTRIES. I would hardly call this healthy. I am more inclined to see it as a Population Control Measure dreamed up by the Rockefellers, who hold the patent on the Zika Virus and will make billions if they can con everyone into getting injected with MORE toxins…… https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5814065ce7a347b7fac9157b9a041ff75d0ace0b2ee89399ca5eac226b3432a1.png

  • Elizabeth A Haywood
  • Yamil Cecilia

    I don’t know about TDap but its definately not the zika virus: http://www.floranativapr.com/eng/2017/04/13/zika-virus-statistics/