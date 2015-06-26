Latest

1993: Twin Towers Engineer Says “It Can Survive Jumbo Jet Hit”

Posted on June 26, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 2 Comments

colour 9/11/01, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES --- The second hijacked plane is seen moments before striking the second tower of the World Trade Center. --- Photo by Masatomo Kuriya/Corbis Sygma -1-

Did you know that in 1993 one of the WTC engineers said that the buildings were “safe” in the event of a “collision with a large jet airliner”?

In 1982 drills were run simulating a “plane crashing into the WTC”.


And between 1999 – 2001 authorities in New York took part in exercises that simulated major fires on the floors of the twin towers.

Taken from: Historycommons.org

November 7, 1982: Port Authority Practices for Plane Crashing into the WTC

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey holds a drill at the World Trade Center based on the scenario of a plane crashing into one of the Twin Towers. Numerous agencies participate in the drill, which is held on a Sunday. As well as the Port Authority, these include the New York City Fire Department, the New York City Police Department, and the Emergency Medical Services. Guy Tozzoli, the director of the Port Authority’s World Trade Department, will describe the drill during a legislative hearing in 1993. He will recall that the Port Authority simulates the “total disaster” of “the airplane hitting the building” and participants simulate “blood coming out of people.” He will add that the drill is “a real preparation for a disaster.”

(During the hearing, Tozzoli will mistakenly recall the drill being conducted in the late 1970s, but it is in fact held in November 1982.) The drill follows an incident in 1981, when an Argentine aircraft came within 90 seconds of crashing into the WTC’s North Tower as a result of having problems communicating with air traffic controllers. Asked about the drill shortly after 9/11, Tozzoli will say it was held “just to have people trained within the city for that particular scenario [of a plane hitting the WTC].” The 1982 exercise appears to be the last “joint drill involving all the emergency responders” held at the WTC prior to the 9/11 attacks, 19 years later, according to New York Times reporters Jim Dwyer and Kevin Flynn.

February 27, 1993: WTC Engineer Says Building Would Survive Jumbo Jet Hitting It

In the wake of the WTC bombing, the Seattle Times interviews John Skilling who was one of the two structural engineers responsible for designing the Trade Center. Skilling recounts his people having carried out an analysis which found the Twin Towers could withstand the impact of a Boeing 707. He says, “Our analysis indicated the biggest problem would be the fact that all the fuel (from the airplane) would dump into the building. There would be a horrendous fire. A lot of people would be killed.” But, he says, “The building structure would still be there.”

The analysis Skilling is referring to is likely one done in early 1964, during the design phase of the towers. A three-page white paper, dated February 3, 1964, described its findings: “The buildings have been investigated and found to be safe in an assumed collision with a large jet airliner (Boeing 707—DC 8) traveling at 600 miles per hour. Analysis indicates that such collision would result in only local damage which could not cause collapse or substantial damage to the building and would not endanger the lives and safety of occupants not in the immediate area of impact.” However, besides this paper, no documents are known detailing how this analysis was made.

The other structural engineer who designed the towers, Leslie Robertson, carried out a second study later in 1964, of how the towers would handle the impact of a 707.

However, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), following its three-year investigation into the WTC collapses, will in 2005 state that it has been “unable to locate any evidence to indicate consideration of the extent of impact-induced structural damage or the size of a fire that could be created by thousands of gallons of jet fuel.”

(March 22-29, 1993): Hearings Held to Discuss WTC Bombing and Continuing Terrorist Threat

Three days of public hearings are held to examine the security and safety aspects of the recent World Trade Center bombing. New York State Senator Roy Goodman (R-Manhattan) presides over the hearings. His committee questions 26 witnesses in what journalists Wayne Barrett and Dan Collins will later call “a no-holds-barred probe of the City [of New York] and of the Port Authority.”

Bombing Was a ‘Dire Warning’ – During the hearings, Goodman calls the WTC “an extremely inviting target” for terrorists, and says the recent bombing (see February 26, 1993) was a “tragic wake-up call” and “a dire warning of the future disasters which could occur with far greater loss of life if we fail to prepare” for terrorism “here at home.” He also refers to a number of Port Authority consultant and internal security reports, which predicted the kind of bombing that occurred at the WTC, and criticizes Port Authority officials who appear for failing to follow the recommendations of these reports.

Detective Says He Fears a ‘Further Disaster’ – One Port Authority employee who appears, Detective Sergeant Peter Caram, warns about the continuing threat to the WTC. Caram is the only Port Authority employee with a top security clearance and who is assigned to the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force. He says he fears a “further disaster somewhere down the line” and, referring to the WTC, implores the Port Authority to “harden our target.” James Fox, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office, similarly warns, “We would be well advised to prepare for the worst and hope for [the] best.” And New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly says New York should remain at “a heightened state of awareness and readiness for the foreseeable future.”

Official Recommends Practicing for a Plane Hitting the WTC – On the final day of the hearings, Guy Tozzoli, the director of the Port Authority’s World Trade Department, recalls a drill held in 1982, which simulated a plane crashing into the WTC, and recommends that New York’s emergency response agencies train again for an aircraft hitting the Twin Towers

Report Based on Hearings Is ‘Largely Ignored’ – The exact dates of the hearings are unclear. The hearings begin on March 22, according to Barrett and Collins.

And according to Newsday, March 29 is the third and final day of the hearings.

Goodman will issue a 34-page report in August this year based on the hearings. The report, titled “The World Trade Center Bombing: A Tragic Wake-Up Call,” will describe the WTC as “a singular potential terrorist target.” It will call for a special task force and for increased security in the parking facilities under public skyscrapers. But Goodman will say, shortly after 9/11, that his report’s recommendations “were largely ignored as time dulled the sensitivity of the public to terrorist threats.”

(March 29, 1993): Former Port Authority Director Recommends that New York Agencies Prepare for a Plane Hitting the WTC

Guy Tozzoli, a former director of the Port Authority’s World Trade Department, recommends during a legislative hearing that emergency response agencies and the New York Port Authority train for the possibility of an aircraft crashing into the World Trade Center, but his recommendation will be ignored. Tozzoli, who is known as “Mr. World Trade Center” due to his close association with the WTC complex, makes his recommendation on the third and final day of public hearings, presided over by New York State Senator Roy Goodman (R-Manhattan), into the security and safety aspects of the recent WTC bombing. He is the last person, out of 26 witnesses, to be questioned.

Tozzoli’s testimony is “the only time that an airplane scenario came up in any detail” during the hearings, according to Newsday. Tozzoli’s recommendation, however, will be ignored. Alan Reiss, the director of the World Trade Department at the time of the 9/11 attacks, will say in November 2001 that “no exercise based on an airplane scenario was done over the past eight years.”

Computer Simulation Examined Effect of a Plane Hitting the WTC – During his testimony, Tozzoli also describes a computer simulation that was performed when the Twin Towers were being constructed—apparently referring to a simulation conducted in 1964 —to determine the effect of a Boeing 707 crashing into one of the buildings. “The computer said [the 707] would blow out the structural steel supports along one side of the building completely to seven floors, and naturally there would be a large loss of life on those seven floors because of the explosion,” Tozzoli says. “However,” he continues, “the structure of the building would permit the 50 floors or whatever it is above to remain and not topple, because the loads would distribute themselves around the other three walls and then eventually be assimilated in the floors below.” Furthermore, Tozzoli describes a training exercise the Port Authority held in 1982, which simulated a plane crashing into the Twin Towers.

Report Based on Hearings Ignores Tozzoli’s Recommendation – No newspapers mention Tozzoli’s testimony, and the report based on the hearings will not include Tozzoli’s recommendation that the Port Authority train for an aircraft hitting the WTC. Charles Jennings, a professor of fire protection at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, will comment, shortly after 9/11, that Tozzoli’s recommendation appears to contradict official claims that no one could have prepared for what happened on September 11. “The fact that this was explicitly suggested by Port Authority personnel in a public hearing certainly suggests that there was or should have been awareness of this threat and consideration of planning for it among the effected agencies,” he will say.

June 6, 1999-Summer 2001: Port Authority and Fire Department Train for a Major Fire at the WTC

Employees of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns and operates the World Trade Center, and the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) take part in training exercises that simulate major fires on upper floors of the WTC.

On June 6, 1999, members of the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) and the FDNY participate in an exercise that simulates a five-alarm, full-floor fire on the 92nd floor of the WTC’s South Tower. The exercise, held early on a Sunday morning, makes use of smoke machines, lighting, and mannequins, to create a realistic environment for participants.

In September 2000, the Port Authority and the FDNY conduct a similar exercise on the empty 93rd floor of one of the Twin Towers (the particular tower is unstated). Like the June 1999 exercise, it is held on a Sunday morning, simulates a five-alarm fire, and uses smoke machines to make it more realistic. Alan Reiss, the director of the Port Authority’s World Trade Department, will later recall: “It was a major full-floor high-rise fire. It was a full-scale fire simulation.” Five FDNY engine companies take part. The exercise is videotaped and elevators are unavailable while it is taking place.

At some point in the summer of 2001, the Port Authority and 30 FDNY companies train for a five-alarm fire on the 90th floor of the South Tower. Fire safety directors working for OCS Security, which holds the fire safety contract for the WTC, also take part in the exercise.

The PAPD holds “annual tabletop drills involving both police and the civilian management at the World Trade Center,” to exercise the emergency response plans for the WTC, according to Reiss. These drills are developed by PAPD specialists, Reiss will say, and other agencies besides the Port Authority—such as the FDNY—can participate. However, despite being recommended in 1993 to train for the event of a plane hitting the WTC the Port Authority conducts no exercises simulating that scenario in the subsequent eight years before 9/11.

Whether the Port Authority held exercises simulating large fires on the upper floors of the WTC before 1999 is unclear.

Between September 3, 2001 and September 7, 2001: WTC Structural Engineer Says Trade Center Designed for 707 Crashing Into It

Leslie Robertson, one of the two original structural engineers for the World Trade Center, is asked at a conference in Frankfurt, Germany what he had done to protect the Twin Towers from terrorist attacks. He replies, “I designed it for a 707 to smash into it,” though does not elaborate further.

The Twin Towers were in fact the first structures outside the military and nuclear industries designed to resist the impact of a jet airplane.  The Boeing 707 was the largest in use when the towers were designed. Robertson conducted a study in late 1964, to calculate the effect of a 707 weighing 263,000 pounds and traveling at 180 mph crashing into one of the towers. He concluded that the tower would remain standing. However, no official report of his study has ever surfaced publicly. A previous analysis, carried out early in 1964, calculated that the towers would handle the impact of a 707 traveling at 600 mph without collapsing  In 2002, though, Robertson will write, “To the best of our knowledge, little was known about the effects of a fire from such an aircraft, and no designs were prepared for that circumstance.” The planes that hit the WTC on 9/11 are 767s, which are almost 20 percent heavier than 707s

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • Pa Da

    Did the 767 exist in 1993? from what I’m told by someone.. they needed to look that up (as I suppose I can right now but will let the reader of this do so). He or She online stated to me “It wouldn’t matter.. it’s actually smaller than the 747 but slightly more powerful.. so it basically has the same impact ratio”. I don’t know enough about planes except that the new 787 or 797 coming out is the big boy. and beautifly quete as hell and less pressure in the cabins making less swelling in legs and less likely of thrombosis. but even if one of these flying cruise ships hit the buildings.. perhaps that top section would sheer off.. plumit to the ground and the top that is left would burn itself out fairly quickly or allow flying tankers to actually go in and drop retardent? but the the buildings a few floors below in WTC1 and 2 were “Actually cool with the AC running and all of the lights were on”. guys who made it down above floors 99 and higher down to the lower 70th floor had stated this as fact. they were then just able to make it to safety before the buildings fell. they said the flames were “Barely licking the walls on the floors hit”. nothing made sense about each floor below it completly giving way, one after another at near fall speed.. or even twice free fall speed. it wouldn’t of even made sense for it to slowly crumble apart after that over the next few days. the reason is, WTC 1 and 2 were 3 buildings stacked on one another during construction. which each of the 3 sections (about 34-36 floors each) had larger box collumns and their own outer mesh. it’s like wrapping rebar with reinforced concrete encasing it, and then wrapping a very strong bug screen material with chicken coup wire around that.. then firing a projectile into the top third with burnable material as it stands upright.. and expect maybe.. at best for the top section to break off to the side and fall to the ground, yet whatever section was left underneath.. would just stand there looking all pathetic and sh8t. 1 building, 2 building and then a third building and of course the Marriott was crushed to nothing (except the reenforced section from the 1993 truck bombing which managed to save a few lives in the stairwell and some of the rooms as Building 1 and 2 are raining down ontop of it) so 4 buildings in NYC and a sliver of one side of a building in Arlington VA. our Nations fort knox of Government agencies most secretive information was hit in that one spot not reinforced yet. some sinical people might suggest sacraficial lambs to test out the Kevlar vs no Kevlar. but that’s unAmerican of me to even think? Hey, these demonic corporate scumbags in upper management took Jobs in the Highest Government possible and did this. Let they give a fu(( about Civilian workers and Military men.. unless the Military men get contracts to be protected by the most expensive wear while fighting proxy wars to test out the latest toys. the DoD is Defense, not Offense. though Offensive messures is apart of Defense of our Nations interest.. they’re not to be used as puppets for Corporate Upper Management and inflated stock values. Lockheed built part of the space shuttle. It and many other companies like it, build a defense system to protect us in case the Chinese, Russians, North Korea or any other country or foreign whatever from (laugh) Outer space decide to come attack us. My best respect to the DoD and Military defense contractors. Notice they never called them the Offense Contractors? It’s about funding the Bubble of Defense Initiative. I give my personal Average Guy approval for it. Build that super duper dome thingy with an awesome advance Doppler radar and very accurate super laser guns mounted on the cones of aircrafts and the cool new high tech rail guns becoming more accurate. that’s neat stuff. Your advancements and our tax dollars can advance air travel (flying kinetic vehicles not snapping our necks with multy-G forces) would be really peachy. I’m being seriously about this. And anything pushed into space advancement helps the public sector. The Apollo I’m told required micro computers to be invented to fill a very small area of space in the LM. that gave way to Texas Instrument Calculators and cool digital watches in the 1970s. affordable for all (not on a serious fixed income). I don’t know about rail guns being sold to the public market for funzies.. but lets face it.. people are already building their own drones. we might want to allow them, but start putting laws into place to protect people from gangs in like total futuristic gang wars. Bikers, Black Marketeers and all others (Do LowRiders still exist :/ ) by say using them to hit victims of rival gangs. or domestic marital rage or whatever. But I see more good coming out of this. Protect Jobs for blue collar, no one wants to retire and play all day while AI works for us. how would you pass out money.. would we become socialist with lots of playtime? NO! People need to work and keep active. unless we use it to learn how to build stuff ourselves. the advancement at such an increasing exponential (I found use for that word.. I smot) rate needs to be seriouslly discussed. What will replaced human worker by the great antisipated *Rise of Machine* (Super Alpha Grunt), do with their (People of Blue collar Jobs) lives, while being out of work in the lower educated fields? this will include medical staff members (medical assistances) and drivers and pilots and train operators and taxi and delivery drivers of both small and 18-wheel long haul or short haul trucks. it will replace sawmill workers, lumberjacks, steal and bridge workers, their unions wont be happy and I can’t see 200 million Americans trying to squeez in T-off-Time at the local 9 hole golf ranges. think about the pent up anger and fighting between displaced workers. if people don’t work, they don’t have a sense of pride. “Idle Hands are the Devils Workshop” It’s why many retired people go out and get low end jobs to feel needed. WAKE UP! let the people work in the DoD factories and not Robots to build these new advance defense thingies and then.. give the younger people the basic blueprints of high tech to start new Jobs and new startups, on the side of Factory Jobs supplied in Defense. the Defense leads to practical applications (except maybe the rail gun and death ray machines). So.. now that we got that out of the way.. who wants to drop dime on their former Upper Management from the 9/11/01 days? come on.. who knows what and where, when and why. most importantly HOW? It’s not being a rat fink to rat out murderers of heroes who in some cases are dying slow deaths from injuries sustained from this past wars and or First Responders (9/11) developing lung and other diseases from all the Asbestos from WTC and other chemicals and office furniture burned. Speak out. go to congress. Show them you’re a top dog. Alpha Dog them.. they work for you. Show me your Alpha Dog face and do it! Just Do it! It’s the dawn of a new Age. For the record, even if we find out the information pinning Cheney and Silverstein and others to 9/11.. they will die at an old age, and most likely never see the inside of their prisons they build for the poor people or the fancy offices of America’s Iconic skylines in cities like NYC. But you will be shamed in your departure from this side of the dirt. Perhaps you may want to come forth and say who gave you the heads up. Very likely you didn’t preplan this initially.. but your inside source seemed to lead to some very odd behaviors? especially you Dick Cheney and Larry Silverstein.. BTW Larry, My former wife sort of worked under you on the west coast. She told me her boss on the East coast told California offices of the Marriot International (Which I believe you own the Ritz currently and the former Building WTC3?) to close office and evacuate the hotels out in California in case planes stuck out here. I listen to that lady (Which I was told was interviewed on TV.. I know who it is) and she contradicts a statement it seems. as if someone is fading her out of the signal by cell phone. and she makes a statement abotu an American Airlines.. but then later recants her story in the live interview as “What Plane.. I didn’t even know a plane hit the building”. but you can clearly hear what sounds like American Airline. You didn’t want to fire my wife? so you moved her Job as Payroll Master to Denver Colorado?? Well she no longer works for you. and I didn’t know she did until recently when I put the pieces together. And I love your Israeli conferance video from 2002. in which you stated that in 2000, you planned on knocking down Building 7 (only 13 years old at the time.. wow) and rebuilding it. so on 9/11 “You pulled it”? what did you mean by that? I friended Rudy Dent on Facebook. He states no termanology such as “Pull it” is used to remove Firefighters or other emergency staff from buildings. But Pull it is used for demolition. you now have around 5000 Architechs. Professional People seriouslly questioning your 25 different insurance purchases for the months between July 2001 to September of 2001 with just a few days before the policies needed to be renewed? You hired a small army of people to find these insurance companies to get underwriters to protect a building that you just signed the papers on purchased. and you made it specific that the buildings need to be protected by highjack or other planes flying into them? these may not be unheard of.. but the amount of protection you aquired exceeded the value of the face value of the properties. Especially knowing the Asbestos had to be removed.. costing potentially a billion dollars? I would have so much respect for you as a business man, for all the people you employ and take care of.. except.. lots of people died. Tell us the truth. Did you get a warning this was going to happen? or just brush it off? take care Mr Silverstein.

  • Pa Da

    Regarding a Man Named Jeff Hunter aka (Username) Taipan Enigma and totse.com, ran out of Walnut Creek California.

    I saw a person named Jeff Hunter after years of trying to research information removed from a well known webcrawler called “Waybackmachine” named (I believe) after the cartoon of Sherman and his Dog Mr Peabody (cartoon from the 1960s?sic)

    Archive.org purchase this website and pages of totse went missing. but I have obtain pages that should not of existed. the webcrawler is design to copy the pages rather than take scrn shots.

    To Mr Jeff Hunter
    ***************************************************

    Jeff.. I gave you the option to tell my children you kept me from Employment based on your f(cking Industrial standard job application research script. You stated if I didn’t shut up about 9/11 and that kid in the garage (Canada?) that you would make sure I would never work again. i found your Application Tracking video held at the Saleforce Company’s Dreamforce Convention 2007. All you had to do was formaly appologize to me and tell both my daughters (in person, ringing the door at the house they live at) and tell them you were angry, frightened or whatever.. and you blacklisted me. You coldlisted me good. I’m viewed as pathetic to them. Jeff Hunter of totse.com you can fool others you were just a psudanim for someone else. But I met you at these nerdy Computer Networks you held from the late 1980s to the late 1990s, and I know it’s you. I know Harper Reed who was Obama’s 2012 Campaign as a COO for managing his second term had been arrested for felony for materials you harbored on your website that you argued that anyone, anywhere could get at the local library. It’s such an odd “Happenstance” that Obama hired him (Which he claims in an interview that he was completely shocked with his past record that Obama would hire him.. he is now CEO/COO at Paypal) and that your website connections with him is odd that You worked for Bridgewater Associates as HR with James Comey working there as well.. and Obama Hiring him to lead the FBI while he left in 2013 at the start of the year to work elsewhere before taking the FBI job, you both left Bridgewater Associate in 2013. You then went on to run Talentism? say hi to your former wife, sister. Dr Alice Hunter? She was apart of the trauma staff at John Muir Walnut Creek when I was administered. I saw her name on the sheet they gave me when I left. no cab fare, while being told to leave when in fact they didn’t really check to see if I had broken bones, which the next day I went to a specialist and placed in a cast and wrist splint for a spiral fracture to my wrist and broken bones in my foot. I will spread this information everywhere until you go tell my children it was you who kept me from being Employed. Your Statue of Limitations might be up for a personal lawsuit (Which I never wanted nor seeked). But you should Man Up and tell them in person, send me a letter of appology (formal, hand written and signed by you). I will frame it. I will respect you for Manning up and being a Stand Up Guy. otherwise You’re about to be exposed soon. BTW.. I read several of your buzz feeds with other people. You speak clearly of being a Stand Up person to these people. And to be complete with full transparancy. It’s about the new generation of loving and helping one another. Man Up and say buy my daughters a lunch and tell them what you did. No lawsuit from me, no more speaking of this part (but I won’t stop with 9/11 which I didn’t see you as apart of) and hope for nothing but good health and fortune to you and your family and workmates. God Bless, or Gods Blessings or Athiest Hope or whatever. Signing off! -BSC Paul aka White Witch (after you kicked me off.. your mods had a fun time puppet trolling with my account.. you should of deleted it).

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire