30 Solid Scientific Studies That Prove Vaccines Cause Autism

Posted on December 9, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Health

30 peer reviewed scientific studies which prove a link between vaccines and autism

We have compiled a list of 30 scientific studies that show a link between vaccines and autism, disproving the myth that no official research papers exist to support what alternative doctors have been saying for years. 

These papers can be shown to medical doctors and public health officials who wish to see peer reviewed scientific studies to back up the claims that autism is a direct result from receiving a vaccination.

The first research paper presented was the first one ever written on the subject, from 1943.  Child Psychiatrist Leo Kanner discovered 11 children over the course of several years who displayed a novel set of neurological symptoms that had never been described in the medical literature, where children were withdrawn, uncommunicative and displayed similar odd behaviors. This disorder would become known as “autism.” In the paper, Dr. Kanner noted that onset of the disorder began following the administration of a small pox vaccine. This paper, was published in 1943, and evidence that vaccination causes an ever increasing rate of neurological and immunological regressions, including autism, has been mounting from that time until now.

Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact
Leo Kanner, Johns Hopkins University, 1943

“Since 1938, there have come to our attention a number of children whose condition differs so markedly and uniquely from anything reported so far, that each case merits – and, I hope, will eventually receive – at detailed consideration of its fascinating peculiarities.”

All of Kanners cases were born after, and began to appear following, the introduction of Eli Lilly’s new form of water soluble mercury in the late 1920s used as an anti-fungal in forestry, a wood treatment product in the lumber industry and as a disinfectant and anti-bacterial in the medical industry under the name of “Thimerosal” that was included in vaccines.

As I testified to at the hearing, there is abundant research supporting the vaccine autism link. I have included 49 research papers for your review, and only included research published in the last ten years or so. This is by no means a complete list, but it one that I have been compiling for the last few years as relevant research came to my attention. I have ONLY included autism related information, not research on other vaccine injuries of which there are many.

As you can see, the medical professionals testifying that there is no scientific support for the vaccine/autism causation theory are uninformed about the current state of the science. When vaccination decisions are made based on an uninformed opinion, it means serious potential damage to the patient, and because of the law preventing lawsuits for vaccine injury, it also means that the uninformed medical professionals making bad recommendations CANNOT be held accountable in any way for giving the patient bad information.

Parents want to know if their child can develop autism from their vaccines. If they believe that the answer is yes, and the risk of brain injury from vaccination is higher than their risk from a disease, it is their right to decline vaccination for themselves and their children with out coercion.

Patients MUST be able to make their own informed vaccine decisions, because often, they know more about potential vaccine risks that even top public health officials do.

1. Hepatitis B Vaccination of Male Neonates and Autism
Annals of Epidemiology, September 2009
CM Gallagher, MS Goodman, Stony Brook University Medical Center

Boys vaccinated as neonates had threefold greater odds for autism diagnosis compared to boys never vaccinated or vaccinated after the first month of life.

2. Porphyrinuria in childhood autistic disorder: Implications for environmental toxicity
Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, 2006
Robert Natafa, et al, Laboratoire Philippe Auguste, Paris, France

These data implicate environmental toxicity in childhood autistic disorder.

3. Theoretical aspects of autism: Causes—A review
Journal of Immunotoxicology, January-March 2011
Helen V. Ratajczak, PhD

Autism could result from more than one cause, with different manifestations in different individuals that share common symptoms. Documented causes of autism include genetic mutations and/or deletions, viral infections, and encephalitis following vaccination.

4. Uncoupling of ATP-mediated Calcium Signaling and Dysregulated IL-6 Secretion in Dendritic Cells by Nanomolar Thimerosal
Environmental Health Perspectives, July 2006.
Samuel R. Goth, Ruth A. Chu Jeffrey P. Gregg

This study demonstrates that very low-levels of Thimerosal can contribute to immune system disregulation.

5. Gender-selective toxicity of thimerosal
Exp Toxicol Pathol. 2009 Mar;61(2):133-6. Epub 2008 Sep 3.
Branch DR, Departments of Medicine and Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto

A recent report shows a correlation of the historical use of thimerosal in therapeutic immunizations with the subsequent development of autism; however, this association remains controversial. Autism occurs approximately four times more frequently in males compared to females; thus, studies of thimerosal toxicity should take into consideration gender-selective effects. The present study was originally undertaken to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of thimersosal in male and female CD1 mice. However, during the limited MTD studies, it became apparent that thimerosal has a differential MTD that depends on whether the mouse is male or female.

6. Comparison of Blood and Brain Mercury Levels in Infant monkeys exposed to Vaccines Containing Thimerosal
Environmental Health Perspectives, Aug 2005.
Thomas Burbacher, PhD, University of Washington

This study demonstrates clearly and unequivocally that ethyl mercury, the kind of mercury found in vaccines, not only ends up in the brain, but leaves double the amount of inorganic mercury as methyl mercury, the kind of mercury found in fish. This work is groundbreaking because little is known about ethyl mercury, and many health authorities have asserted that the mercury found in vaccines is the “safe kind.” This study also delivers a strong rebuke of the Institute of Medicine’s recommendation in 2004 to no longer pursue the mercury-autism connection.

7. Increases in the number of reactive glia in the visual cortex of Macaca fascicularis following subclinical long-term methyl mercury exposure
Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, 1994
Charleston JS et al, Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington

The identities of the reactive glial cells and the implications for the long-term function and survivability of the neurons due to changes in the glial population following subclinical long-term exposure to mercury are discussed.

8. Neuroglial Activation and Neuroinflammation in the Brain of Patients with Autism
Annals of Neurology, Feb 2005.
Diana L. Vargas, MD [Johns Hopkins University]

This study, performed independently and using a different methodology than Dr. Herbert (see above) reached the same conclusion: the brains of autistic children are suffering from inflammation.

9. Autism: A Brain Disorder, or a Disorder That Affects the Brain?
Clinical Neuropsychiatry, 2005
Martha R. Herbert M.D., Ph.D., Harvard University

Autism is defined behaviorally, as a syndrome of abnormalities involving language, social reciprocity and hyperfocus or reduced behavioral flexibility. It is clearly heterogeneous, and it can be accompanied by unusual talents as well as by impairments, but its underlying biological and genetic basis in unknown. Autism has been modeled as a brain-based, strongly genetic disorder, but emerging findings and hypotheses support a broader model of the condition as a genetically influenced and systemic.

10. Activation of Methionine Synthase by Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 and Dopamine: a Target for Neurodevelopmental Toxins and Thimerosal
Molecular Psychiatry, July 2004.
Richard C. Deth, PhD [Northeastern University]

This study demonstrates how Thimerosal inhibits methylation, a central driver of cellular communication and development.

11. Validation of the Phenomenon of Autistic Regression Using Home Videotapes
Archives of General Psychiatry, 2005
Emily Werner, PhD; Geraldine Dawson, PhD, University of Washington

Conclusion This study validates the existence of early autistic regression.

12. Blood Levels of Mercury Are Related to Diagnosis of Autism: A Reanalysis of an Important Data Set
Journal of Child Neurology, 2007
M. Catherine DeSoto, PhD, Robert T. Hitlan, PhD -Department of Psychology, University of Northern Iowa

Excerpt: “We have reanalyzed the data set originally reported by Ip et al. in 2004 and have found that the original p value was in error and that a significant relation does exist between the blood levels of mercury and diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder. Moreover, the hair sample analysis results offer some support for the idea that persons with autism may be less efficient and more variable at eliminating mercury from the blood.”

13. Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child With Autism
Journal of Child Neurology, February 2006
Jon S. Poling, MD, PhD, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Excerpt: “Children who have (mitochondrial-related) dysfunctional cellular energy metabolism might be more prone to undergo autistic regression between 18 and 30 months of age if they also have infections or immunizations at the same time.”

14. Oxidative Stress in Autism: Elevated Cerebellar 3-nitrotyrosine Levels
American Journal of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 2008
Elizabeth M. Sajdel-Sulkowska, – Dept of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

Excerpt: The preliminary data suggest a need for more extensive studies of oxidative stress, its relationship to the environmental factors and its possible attenuation by antioxidants in autism.”

15. Large Brains in Autism: The Challenge of Pervasive Abnormality
The Neuroscientist, 2005.
Martha Herbert, MD, PhD, Harvard University

This study helps refute the notion that the brains of autistic children are simply wired differently and notes, “neuroinflammation appears to be present in autistic brain tissue from childhood through adulthood.” Dr. Herbert suggests that chronic disease or an external environmental source (like heavy metals) may be causing the inflammation.

16. Evidence of Toxicity, Oxidative Stress, and Neuronal Insult in Autism
Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Nov-Dec 2006.
Janet Kern, Anne Jones, Department of Psychiatry, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

“This article discusses the evidence for the case that some children with autism may become autistic from neuronal cell death or brain damage sometime after birth as result of insult; and addresses the hypotheses that toxicity and oxidative stress may be a cause of neuronal insult in autism… the article discusses what may be happening over the course of development and the multiple factors that may interplay and make these children more vulnerable to toxicity, oxidative stress, and neuronal insult.”

17. Oxidative Stress in Autism
Pathophysiology, 2006.
Abha Chauhan, Ved Chauhan

This study provides a helpful overview of the growing evidence supporting the link between oxidative stress and autism.

18. Thimerosal Neurotoxicity is Associated with Glutathione Depletion: Protection with Glutathione Precursors
Neurotoxicology, Jan 2005.
S. Jill James, PhD, University of Arkansas

This recent study demonstrates that Thimerosal lowers or inhibits the body’s ability to produce Glutathione, an antioxidant and the body’s primary cellular-level defense against mercury.

19. Aluminum adjuvant linked to gulf war illness induces motor neuron death in mice
Neuromolecular Medicine, 2007
Christopher Shaw, Ph.D., Department of Ophthalmology and Program in Neuroscience, University of British Columbia

This study demonstrates the extreme toxicity of the aluminum adjuvant used as a preservative in vaccines.

20. Environmental mercury release, special education rates, and autism disorder: an ecological study of Texas
Health & Place, 2006
Raymond F. Palmer, University of Texas Health Science Center

This study demonstrated the correlation between environmental mercury and autism rates in Texas.

21. Autism Spectrum Disorders in Relation to Distribution of Hazardous Air Pollutants in the SF Bay Area
Environmental Health Perspectives, September, 2006
Gayle Windham, Div. of Environmental and Occupational Disease Control, California Department of Health Services

Excerpt: “Our results suggest a potential association between autism and estimated metal concentrations, and possibly solvents, in ambient air around the birth residence.”

22. A Case Series of Children with Apparent Mercury Toxic Encephalopathies Manifesting with Clinical Symptoms of Regressive Autistic Disorder
Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, 2007
David A. Geier, Mark R. Geier

This study reviewed the case histories and medical profiles of nine autistic children and concluded that eight of the nine children were mercury toxic and this toxicity manifested itself in a manner consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

23. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and blood mercury level: a case-control study in chinese children
Neuropediatrics, August 2006 – P.R. Kong

Excerpt: “There was significant difference in blood mercury levels between cases and controls, which persists after adjustment for age, gender and parental occupational status. The geometric mean blood mercury level was also significantly higher in children with inattentive and combined subtypes of ADHD. High blood mercury level was associated with ADHD. Whether the relationship is causal requires further studies.”

24. The Changing Prevalence of Autism In California
Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, April 2003
Mark F. Blaxill, David S. Baskin, and Walter O. Spitzer

This study helps to refute the supposition made by some researchers that autism’s epidemic may only be due to “diagnostic substitution”.

25. Mitochondrial Energy-Deficient Endophenotype in Autism
American Journal of Biochemistry and Biotechnology 2008
J. Jay Gargus and Faiqa Imtiaz, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine,

While evidence points to a multigenic etiology of most autism, the pathophysiology of the disorder has yet to be defined and the underlying genes and biochemical pathways they subserve remain unknown.

26. Bridging from Cells to Cognition in Autism Pathophysiology: Biological Pathways to Defective Brain Function and Plasticity
American Journal of Biochemistry and Biotechnology 2008
Matthew P. Anderson, Brian S. Hooker and Martha R. Herbert, Cambridge Health Alliance/Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

We review evidence to support a model where the disease process underlying autism may begin when an in utero or early postnatal environmental, infectious, seizure, or autoimmune insult triggers an immune response that increases reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in the brain that leads to DNA damage (nuclear and mitochondrial) and metabolic enzyme blockade and that these inflammatory and oxidative stressors persist beyond early development (with potential further exacerbations), producing ongoing functional consequences.

27. Heavy-Metal Toxicity—With Emphasis on Mercury
John Neustadt, ND, and Steve Pieczenik, MD, PhD

Conclusion: Metals are ubiquitous in our environment, and exposure to them is inevitable. However, not all people accumulate toxic levels of metals or exhibit symptoms of metal toxicity, suggesting that genetics play a role in their potential to damage health.

28. Evidence of Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Autism and Implications for Treatment
American Journal of Biochemistry and Biotechnology
Daniel A. Rossignol, J. Jeffrey Bradstreet

MtD and oxidative stress may also explain the high male to female ratio found in autism due to increased male vulnerability to these dysfunctions.

29. Proximity to point sources of environmental mercury release as a predictor of autism prevalence
Health & Place, 2008
Raymond F. Palmer et al, University of Texas Health Science Center

This study should be viewed as hypothesis-generating – a first step in examining the potential role of environmental mercury and childhood developmental disorders. Nothing is known about specific exposure routes, dosage, timing, and individual susceptibility. We suspect that persistent low-dose exposures to various environmental toxicants, including mercury, that occur during critical windows of neural development among genetically susceptible children (with a diminished capacity for metabolizing accumulated toxicants) may increase the risk for developmental disorders such as autism.

30. Epidemiology of autism spectrum disorder in Portugal: prevalence, clinical characterization, and medical conditions
Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology, 2007
Guiomar Oliveira MD PhD et al, Centro de Desenvolvimento da Criança, Hospital Pediátrico de Coimbra; Assunção Ataíde BSc, Direcção Regional de Educação do Centro Coimbra;

The objective of this study was to estimate the prevalence of autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) and identify its clinical characterization, and medical conditions in a paediatric population in Portugal.

Source: Facebook.com

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • D Jones

    This should be removed as it does not show a link between vax and autism. For example, reference 23 has been retracted, meanings the study is no longer vaild (and didn’t show a link between vax and autism, anyway!!). There are faults with other references too. Dishonest to publish this, and misleading and dangerous.

  • Richard Johnson

    This is full of rubbish. You don’t even know your history. Kanner was not the first to write on Autism anyway.

    • AutismDadd

      So who is the father of autism?

    • Bill

      Autism was a word used in 1911 by Eugen Beuler to describe schizophranic patients and not modern autism. Kanner was first to discover modern autism.

  • AT

    These articles have nothing to do with vaccines and some do not even relate to autism (for example, ’23. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and blood mercury level: a case-control study in chinese children’). Many are focused on the effects of environmental toxins. I think the objective of the author was to influence viewers who do not take the time to read to think that vaccines are bad – a scare tactic.

  • NeverNeverGiveUp

    #CDCwhistleblower admits CDC threw Autism MMR data in trash
    http://www.c-span.org/video/?c4546409/mr-posey

  • NeverNeverGiveUp

    83 Cases of Autism Associated with Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensated in Federal Vaccine… #VICP
    http://prn.to/lEr2K5 #CDCwhistleblower

  • NeverNeverGiveUp

    Scientific studies on vaccines
    http://science.naturalnews.com/vaccines.html via @HealthRanger

  • NeverNeverGiveUp

    200 Evidence-Based Reasons NOT To Vaccinate – FREE Research PDF Download! https://shar.es/1Gcyca

  • NeverNeverGiveUp
  • alpha754293

    This is stupid/dumb.

    a) Source: Facebook. Really??? Are you freakin’ kidding me??? FACEBOOK as your source material???

    b) The LD50 for thiomersal for rats is 75 mg/kg and 91 mg/kg for mouse (oral).
    (Source: https://www.spectrumchemical.com/MSDS/T3380.pdf)

    The amount of mercury that’s in the flu vaccine for example, ranges between < 1 ug/0.5 ml to 25 ug/0.5 ml dose.

    Even using the lower LD50 number 75 mg / 25 ug = 75000 ug / 25 ug = 3000.

    That means that the amount of mercury is THREE THOUSAND TIMES LESS than the LD50 for rats.

    (Source: http://www.fda.gov/BiologicsBloodVaccines/SafetyAvailability/VaccineSafety/UCM096228)

    c) There's nothing SOLID about it. Did you actually READ the studies or are you too damn lazy to?

    d) This is the type of blog post someone would post if they completely clueless about chemistry, biology, biochem, ochem, and toxicology (in general).

    e) Chlorine (Cl) is also a HIGHLY toxic substance, especially in it's gaseous state/form. Sodium (Na), is a HIGHLY volatile, HIGHLY reactive substance that reacts VERY violently on its own.

    Yet, when you put them together, sodium and chlorine to form NaCl (or table salt), it is something quite tasty.

    Yet I don't see the anti-vaxxer crowd going after NaCl in the same way that they go after Hg in thiomersal, with ANY passion at all, let alone the same kind of passion that they have against Hg in thiomersal.

    And THAT'S also the difference.

    Not only do they not understand BASIC (we're talking like high school junior level, cuz most of this stuff, you can read and understand it with a senior high school level of chemistry and biology (if you were properly taught chem and bio in high school, because my senior chem was half ochem)) chemistry principles, but they also completely and utterly
    fail to see how ridiculous they are/sound when presented with the same class of problem or the question as to why they're not trying to get rid of chlorine, a HIGHLY toxic substance, especially in its gaseous form (used as a chemical warfare agent in WWI BTW) from table salt in the same way they're trying to remove Hg from thiomersal.

    THIS is the difference: they can't tell the difference between elemental mercury and mercury in a molecule/compound/substance (where elemental mercury is CHEMICALLY bonded to something else).

    (I'm not even going to bother getting in the quantum mechanics of electrochemical bonding if they can't even understand that very, very, simple, basic concept of the difference between an element and a molecule.)

    f) NeverNeverGiveUp is dumb as eff. There's only maybe like THREE reasons for you to never vaccinate: 1) if your child(ren) are immunocompromised, 2) have a neuropathology that makes them prone to involuntarily muscle contractions (a.k.a. seizures), or 3) if they have an allergy to the serum. THAT'S IT. The end. Period. End. Of. Story. Those are the ONLY medically relevant reasons why you wouldn't want to vaccinate your children. Everything else, you're just an a-hole. And/or that you're PREFER to have your child get whatever disease it is that you aren't vaccinating against.

    • Bill

      Because mercury is a heavy metal and no compounds that are said to be safe it in them. It isn’t mercury they are talking about it is therimosol. They used to use all sorts of heavy metals and heavy metal compounds but they have stopped because they are unsafe. If you coffee had a uranium compound in it would you believe it was totally safe.
      Dozens of countries have banned therimosol since the 50s including the soviet union.

      • alpha754293

        I don’t think you understand how chemical compounds work.

        There is a HUGE difference between your “you[sic] coffee had a uranium compound” versus elemental uranium being IN say, the caffeine molecule.

        http://www.compoundchem.com/2014/01/30/why-is-coffee-bitter-the-chemistry-of-coffee/

        And if you’re saying “you[sic] coffee had uranium” – let’s say that it’s CHEMICALLY bonded (and not just a mechanical solution), which compound would it be bonded to?

        Chlorogenic Acid? 3-caffeoylquinic-1,5-lactone? 4-caffeoylquinic-1,5-lactone? Phenylindanes???

        For example, sodium by itself is HIGHLY reactive, but sodium that’s chemically bonded to chlorine (producing sodium chloride) is something that you probably eat every day with little to no effect (if you don’t exceed recommended daily intake amounts). i.e. table salt

        HUGE difference between the two.

        e.g. Here is a video of sodium mixed with water.
        https://youtu.be/0QaaUw7B_js?t=4m15s

        e.g. And here is a video of mixing sodium chloride with water.
        https://youtu.be/W0yBbkWah3U?t=46s

        See the difference???

        • Bill

          Whatever. My main point was that this has nothing to do with mercury. It has everything to do with therimosol. And that dozens of countries have banned it but in the United States it is still being used. That’s because companies need to make money so they can’t allow that.

          • alpha754293

            LOL….LMAO.

            Got chem? LOL…LMAO….

            “My main point was that this has nothing to do with mercury. It has everything to do with therimosol.”

            Really? Seriously???

            Ethyl(2-mercaptobenzoato-(2-)-O,S) mercurate(1-) sodium is an organomercury compound, dummy.

            Okay, if it has nothing to do with the mercury(II) in it, then which part does it have to do with it? The thiolate group or the ethyl group?

            “And that dozens of countries have banned it but in the United States it is still being used.”
            That is not entirely true.

            “In the United States, countries in the European Union and a few other affluent countries, thiomersal is no longer used as a preservative in routine childhood vaccination schedules. In the U.S., the only exceptions among vaccines routinely recommended for children are some formulations of the inactivated influenza vaccine for children older than two years.”

            THAT’S IT.

            Time to update your outdated info/sources, Bill.

          • Bill

            No it’s not. You’re a typical sheep and will believe anything the media tells you. Sodium isn’t a compound idiot.

          • alpha754293

            What makes you think I get my information from the media, you dumbass???

            It’s called chemistry, you know, the class you DIDN’T take in high school and slept through in college. Yeah, THAT class.

            “Sodium isn’t a compound idiot.”

            Says the person who think/said “My main point was that this has nothing to do with mercury. It has everything to do with therimosol.”

            Dumbass. Thimerosal is an organomercury compound. The issue that you DUMBASSES have about thimerosal is the mercury that’s IN thimerosol, so it has EVERYTHING to do with mercury, except that again, you dumbasses can’t tell the fucking difference between a chemical element by itself versus the same chemical element in a molecule/compound.

          • Bill

            Organo-mercury compounds are problem. It says on Government websites that they still use therimosol in vaccines.

          • alpha754293

            And as I’ve already cited:

            “In the U.S., the only exceptions among vaccines routinely recommended for children are some formulations of the inactivated influenza vaccine for children older than two years.”

          • alpha754293

            Let me ask you this, what’s the toxicology on thimerosal?

            (a compound that you can’t even spell correctly. If you can’t read, write, nor spell – go back to where you came from!)

  • neil

    Is your premise, as it appears, that thimerosal or mercury in vaccines is the cause of autism? Several of these studies either make no mention of autism, or no mention of vaccination, thimerosal/thiomersal, or mercury.

  • SFulmer13

    This list is not newsworthy nor truthful. Several of the “studies” referenced did not even mention vaccines. One actually discusses the supposition made by some researchers that autism’s epidemic may only be due to “diagnostic substitution.” Did you even check your own sources?

