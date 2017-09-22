5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off North California Coast

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the coast of Petrolia in California’s Humboldt County on Friday according to the US Geological Survey

There were no reports of damage or injury.

RT reports:

Following initial reports of two earthquakes, the USGS is now reporting just one occurred on Friday afternoon, a magnitude 5.7.

Previously it was reported that the first quake was quickly followed by a second one coming in at a magnitude of 5.6, closer to shore. Both quakes were very shallow, which amplified their effects, Reuters reported.

The USGS reported that the 5.7 quake occurred 126 miles (204 kilometers) west of Ferndale, California, around 12:50pm Pacific time.

No tsunamis are currently expected, according to AccuWeather.

It occurred on the Mendocino Fracture Zone,” Jack Boatwright, a seismologist with the USGS office said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s an active area. We get a lot of earthquakes here.”

The Office of Emergency Services for Humboldt County said there are no initial reports of damage, or injuries from the quake.