Deputies Kill 6 Year Old Boy After Opening Fire During Texas Manhunt

A 6-year-old boy was shot dead when Bexar County sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a woman at a mobile home park following a lengthy manhunt on Thursday.

Four sheriff’s deputies firing at a wanted felon fatally shot the 6-year-old boy when at least one round went through the wall of his mobile home and struck him, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman who was thought to have a gun at the Schertz mobile trailer park, was also killed by the gunfire. No gun was found.

RT reports: The woman, a wanted felon and a suspect in a car theft, had been trying to break into a mobile home on Thursday when deputies caught up to her on the front porch after a several hours manhunt, and opened fire. The child was inside the home with several adults who were not hurt.

At least one round penetrated the wall of the mobile home and struck the boy in the torso, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express.

“Something in the way she presented [herself] placed deputies in fear for their lives,” Sheriff Salazar told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday. “They fired several shots each at the suspect.The suspect was shot several times that we know off. She fell and died there at the scene.”

“A round entered the trailer and a small boy was struck in the torso. Deputies were able to retrieve the child and administer first aid. The child was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. However the child was pronounced dead on arriving at the hospital,” the sheriff added.

The 6-year-old boy was Kameron Prescott. The woman has not been identified yet.

The deputies are being questioned by Criminal Investigation Department. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff said there was no gun found at the residence where the shooting took place.

The woman, 30, had initially been confronted by a sheriff’s deputy in a closet in another trailer home. She was suspected of stealing a car earlier this morning. Police said she threatened to shoot him and brandished a gun before escaping out of the trailer on foot into the wooded area.

At several times during chase, she threatened the deputy with her gun. The deputy lost sight of the woman and called for backup with multiple units assisting, including helicopters and two K-9 units, as the woman led police on a chase lasting several hours across half a mile to one mile.

