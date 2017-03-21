9/11 Families File Lawsuit Against Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of relatives of individuals killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks have filed a lawsuit against US ally Saudi Arabia.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan on Monday on behalf of the families of 850 people killed and 1,500 injured in the attacks, says that Saudi officials are believed to have aided some of the hijackers before the attacks.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih said his government was “not happy” about the victims’ law and warned there could be consequences felt abroad as a result of The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act which was passed last year. The Saudis are expecting President Trump to reverse the US victim’s law.

Press TV reports:

The plaintiffs accused Saudis of providing funding and support to al-Qaeda terrorists, who they said, carried out the attacks.

The lawsuit claimed that at least three of the 9/11 hijackers had ties with al-Qaeda. “Saudi Arabia was duplicitous,” it said.

“It presented a public face to the United States and other Western countries of a nation fighting al-Qaeda and terrorism while at the same time, as detailed herein, Saudi government actors gave al-Qaeda substantial material support and resources.”

In addition, the lawsuit also argued the September 11 attacks were not possible without the involvement of the Saudi royal family.

“As a result, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is liable to plaintiffs for all damages resulting in the injuries and deaths in September 11th Attacks,” the suit said.

Of the 19 hijackers who allegedly carried out the 9/11 attacks, 15 were Saudi nationals and available evidence suggests some of them were linked to high-ranking Saudi officials.

The September 11 attacks were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.

