Former Naval Chief Says 9/11 Should Be Taught In Schools

A former military leader wants schools to start teaching children about major terrorist attacks to avoid leaving them susceptible to online conspiracy theories.

Sound more like indoctrination than education…we can’t have children being taught anything that isn’t the ‘official version’ of the truth now can we?

Lord West of Spithead, the former First Sea Lord and former chief of defence intelligence, said that schools should add terrorist attacks like 9/11 and 7/7 to the curriculum so that young people understand the ‘facts’ behind what happened.

RT reports:

The Labour peer warned that at the moment, children can only learn about the September 11 attacks through websites, many of which purport “worrying” theories.

Speaking to The Times, Lord West said: “Anyone under 19 will have no memory of the September 11 attacks. They will know about it only if they’ve gone online and looked at websites, or been taught about it.

“It isn’t taught at many schools because it is too recent to be included in history lessons.

“There are theories saying the US did it and I find this really worrying. Lots of people online are actively blaming everything in Iraq and Syria on the West.”

Lord West is due to address a conference later this month organized by Since 9/11, an educational charity which seeks to inform young people about the attacks.

Other speakers include historian Simon Schama and Lord Nash, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Schools.