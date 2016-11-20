9/11 Study Concludes “Fire Could Not Have Caused Collapse”

Preliminary results of a two-year University of Alaska Fairbanks 9/11 study looking into the destruction of World Trade Center 7 indicates that “office fires” could not possibly have caused the collapse.

In May 2015, a team of researchers began the two-year engineering investigation of the collapse of WTC7. Dr. J. Leroy Hulsey, of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and two Ph.D. research assistants partnered with Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

“We will investigate the collapse. We probably will not be able to tell them what caused it, but I could tell them what did not,” Hulsey told MintPress in 2015.

The preliminary results of the two-year study have now been released. During an interview at the Justice In Focus Symposium, Hulsey said that the team has already investigated the official narrative that fire caused the building’s collapse – and they have dismissed it as false.

“It is our preliminary conclusions, based upon our work to date, that fire did not produce the failure at this particular building.”

The researchers are used finite element modeling to evaluate the possible causes of World Trade Center Building 7’s collapse.

“I am approaching it like most forensic engineers would. We’re looking at the structure itself, trying to put together all of the details of what was available, and in this case very little was available. Because most of it has been destroyed or it’s locked in vaults somewhere.“

Activist Post reports:

When their study concludes in April 2017, Hulsey and his team will allow a panel of experts to analyze the data and submit the study to peer-reviewed journals. The researchers are promising a “completely open and transparent investigation into the cause of World Trade Center Building 7’s collapse,” and will post every step of their scientific process on WTC7Evaluation.org. The WTC7 Evaluation project will also include a review by a committee of technical experts who will vet the research being conducted by Dr. Hulsey and his students.

Ted Walter, Director of Strategy and Development for A&E 9/11 Truth, is in charge of working with the professor and raising money to fund the WTC7 Evaluation. Walter said that the project began in May 2015 and should should wrap up in April of next year.

“They are coming up with different scenarios of how hot the fires could have been in different parts of the building, and then for the next 6 months they will be running tests and scenarios,” Walter told Activist Post. “The last few months, early next year, will be all about putting the findings into a final report.”

Many 9/11 researchers now focus on the mysterious collapse of building 7. A number of 9/11 family members point to the collapse of WTC7 as a possible crack in the official story that could spark a new national conversation on the events of that day. WTC7 was not hit by a plane that day; however, it collapsed at 5:20 p.m. according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the official cause for the collapse was office fires.

A growing number of family members, activists, architects and engineers question the official theory for collapse and are seeking a new investigation into WTC7.