9/11 WTC Tower Had Power Turned Off For 36 Hours Weekend Before Attack

Posted on March 28, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 94 Comments

9/11 South Tower had camera's turned off, power turned off, and security abandoned on the weekend before the attacks

A former data center worker who worked at one of the World Trade Center (WTC) buildings before the 9/11 attacks has come forward with bombshell information that suggests explosives were planted in the buildings in the weeks prior to the attacks on September 11, 2001. 

Scott Forbes was employed by Fiduciary Trust Company International, located on the 97th floor of the South Tower at the WTC complex. He says there were some very strange events in the weeks leading up to the attacks, including; a complete power down of the building for over 36 hours, and mysterious ‘engineers’ doing work in the building using spools of wire just days before the 9/11 attacks.

Intellihub.com reports:

“The power down was on the Saturday and Sunday prior to 9/11, so that would have been the 8th and 9th of September,” Forbes said, who has never seen or heard of a similar occasion aside from the original bomb scare in 1993.

Forbes said the building was turned over by the New York Port Authority Saturday morning for the power down and was handed back over to the Port Authority some thirty hours later, leaving a massive security gap.

Forbes also said that he witnessed many people who looked like “engineers,” dressed in coveralls, carrying toolboxes and spools of wire who were coming and going during the blackout period.

Forbes said he was off work on Tuesday, the day of the attacks, and said that he witnessed the towers crumble into dust from his apartment in the distance, wondering if anything he had unknowingly done in the days prior while working in the South Tower had anything to do with the events of September 11th.

Additionally another former employee of Fiduciary Trust, named Gary Corbett, confirmed statements made by Forbes during a 2010 interview on the Reality Report. However, Corbett also pointed out that people who claimed to be part of “guided tours” were making their way into “secured areas” during the power down — areas of Fiduciary Trust that held gold and other valuables for JP Morgan. However, Corbett maintains the power down “started Friday night at the close of business […]” before it was restored at about “4 o’clock Sunday afternoon,” differing slightly from Forbes’ story.

To boot, bomb sniffing dogs were removed from the complex on the Thursday, despite the fact that the complex had been on heightened alert for weeks prior to the attacks, under the orders of U.S. President George W. Bush’s younger brother Marvin Bush who headed up security operations for the WTC at the time.

In a 2003 investigative report titled “Bush-Linked Company Handled Security for the WTC, Dulles and United,” Margie Burns explains:

George W. Bush’s brother was on the board of directors of a company providing electronic security for the World Trade Center, Dulles International Airport and United Airlines, according to public records. The company was backed by an investment firm, the Kuwait-American Corp., also linked for years to the Bush family.

The security company, formerly named Securacom and now named Stratesec, is in Sterling, Va.. Its CEO, Barry McDaniel, said the company had a “completion contract” to handle some of the security at the World Trade Center “up to the day the buildings fell down.”

It also had a three-year contract to maintain electronic security systems at Dulles Airport, according to a Dulles contracting official. Securacom/Stratesec also handled some security for United Airlines in the 1990s, according to McDaniel, but it had been completed before his arriving on the board in 1998.

McDaniel confirmed that the company has security contracts with the Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, but did not detail the nature of the work, citing security concerns. It has an ongoing line with the General Services Administration – meaning that its bids for contracts are noncompetitive – and also did security work for the Los Alamos laboratory before 1998.

Marvin P. Bush, the president’s youngest brother, was a director at Stratesec from 1993 to fiscal year 2000. But the White House has not publicly disclosed Bush connections in any of its responses to 9/11, nor has it mentioned that another Bush-linked business had done security work for the facilities attacked.

Marvin Bush joined Securacom when it was capitalized by the Kuwait-American Corporation, a private investment firm in D.C. that was the security company’s major investor, sometimes holding a controlling interest. Marvin Bush has not responded to telephone calls and e-mails for comment.

KuwAm has been linked to the Bush family financially since the Gulf War. One of its principals and a member of the Kuwaiti royal family, Mishal Yousef Saud al Sabah, served on the board of Stratesec.

The managing director at KuwAm, Wirt D. Walker III, was also a principal at Stratesec, and Walker, Marvin Bush and al Sabah are listed in SEC filings as significant shareholders in both companies during that period.

Marvin Bush’s last year on the board at Stratesec coincided with his first year on the board of HCC Insurance, formerly Houston Casualty Co., one of the insurance carriers for the WTC. He left the HCC board in November 2002.

To this day the 9/11 Commission and the New York Port Authority deny the fact that the reported power down took place. The power down is likely one of the key elements being covered up by parties involved along with the actual disappearance of security tapes from the WTC complex.

  • Penni Anderson

    Nobody in the world believes this was a planned, inside job. A bird flew into the transformer, that’s all. LOL.

  • DeOppressoLiber

    You people are so full of bull shit it is not funny anymore. Took you four (4) years to come out with this…Surely you can’t drink that much kool aide!

    • Stein

      Pretty sure I’ve read about this long ago – the story did come out in the first years after, when several
      investigative journos (f.ex Ruppert) were working on 9/11.

  • DeOppressoLiber

    Oh, I forgot…it was the doorknob that started the explosion.

  • Mick Price

    Yeah that’s right, power was shut down to DOZENS of businesses, many with automated systems that would have to keep running regardless of whether anyone was there, and nobody noticed but you. All the automated security systems were down for over 24 hours, even though that would have constituted a massive duty of care failure for dozens of businesses.

    Really how obvious does this shit have to be?

    • Stein

      Yep, was my first thought, you would think it would be impossible to bury that if it happened.
      But then many strange things happened, f.ex that at the day of the attack military drills involving
      an attack on WTC with airliners were ongoing. After the attack officials claimed with a straight face that nobody had
      ever dreamed of the possibility – even though there had been various such drills the years before. (see f.ex Michael Ruppert’s book on 9/11)

      • Mick Price

        Just because strange things allegedly happened doesn’t mean this strange thing happened. It’s shit, deep down you know it’s shit.

        • Stein

          Not allegedly if you are referring to the drills and the statements after that ‘nobody dreamed of the possibility’. That much is documented, historic fact.

          • Mick Price

            My point still stands, it’s shit and you it’s shit which is why you’re making bad arguments.

          • Stein

            You appear to have head full of shit.. your only argument is ‘shit’.

      • Tom Feucht

        Really? Somebody wrote a book? OMG! It must be true!

        • Stein

          Michael Ruppert is a journalist, before that he was an investigator a LAPD, was pressured out after finding evidence of govt involvement in drug trade.
          His book on 9/11 is not just any book, he did the legwork, there is a huge amount of good research there. And he wrote about what people and agencies did.

          • Tom Feucht

            I don’t care who he is or what he was. If he thinks 9/11 was anything other than a terrorist attack, he’s an idiot. As are you, if that’s what you think.

          • Stein

            The idiot, by classical definition, is he who holds on to ignorance. Which you are doing.

          • Tom Feucht

            No, Steinie, the definition of an idiot is someone who clings to obvious bullsh*t, and that my boy, is you. I bet you believe in lizard people too.

          • Stein

            Well, this article is pretty bad and not much to discuss.
            Ruppert is way better – and he has never suggested 9/11 was not a terrorist attack.

            Another good critic of the official story is Griffin.

          • Stein

            Hey asshole, if something is obvious bullshit it’s the official story of how 3 steel structures fell as a result of fire. That has never happened before or after, there was a big fire in the towers in the 1970s, they were constructed to take several airliner hits. That’s just the obvious.

          • Tom Feucht

            Hey Steinie boy! Where ya been dude? You know if you just loosen up that tin foil hat you’ll feel much better.

          • Stein

            you’re the guy with the tinfoil.. and the straw men..

          • Tom Feucht

            LOL! If you only had a brain… ♪ ♫ ♪ ♫

          • Stein

            So, you’re a brainless old fart and think you’re funny too.

          • Tom Feucht

            Nope. Know what’s brainless though? Coming back into a thread after a month that you clearly lost the debate on and thinking rehashing the same old bullsh*t is going to work this time. LOL! I gotta hand it to you though, because that IS comedy.

          • Stein

            Am I supposed to follow your crap closely? Lost what? You never gave an argument, just straw men: the reptile straw man is the hallmark of trolls everywhere.
            Why not a month, 9/11 will not go away. Sure it was a terrorist attack – a consequence of the US govt using and protecting terrorists, which they do to this day in Syria f.ex.
            Yes, you are a troll and a brainless asshat.

          • Tom Feucht

            Go play with your teddy bear, boi.

          • Stein

            No, lets have a look at the ‘debate’.
            You said that someone having written a book did not make something true.
            But it does. Not the 9/11 conspiracy but the fact that there were military drills
            involving airliner hits and that it was officially declared that this was unthinkable.
            That was all I said. Your ‘debate’ is pure trolling.
            You are apparently someone that spends your time trolling these comment field.
            yeah, keep playing.

          • Tom Feucht

            Yiou are apparently someone with no f*cking life and less brains.

          • Stein

            Not a sign of intelligence to be this repetitive.

  • kbro2

    a co-worker at the time told me his cousin who worked security at wtc told him basically the same thing reported here.

  • Me Who

    Revolving door! And, the Bush family backs and works (Neil Bush as campaign finance manager and Jeb¿ endorsing) with Ted Cruz, who met his wife while both worked in the Bush administration.

  • https://www.facebook.com/TheStrike2015 Lisa Futvoye-Shepherd

    The most tangible evidence that 9/11 was anticipated if not an actual “Inside Job”? — Every single larceny of our liberties and abrogation of our Constitution since that vicious day.

    Like The Strike!
    https://www.facebook.com/TheStrike2015

  • Veritas

    When our own FBI and Police are dismantling evidence of the collapse and putting the evidence ( steel beams) up as crosses in cities, you know our country has gone to hell. A real FBI agent would never, in a million years, would ever allow for Evidence to be given to cities and forged into crosses.. Corrupt Corrupt Corrupt…

    • Stein

      Ok, story I’ve read is it was shipped to China as scrap, most of the stuff from the site.

  • OceanPrime

    The only solid proof that it was an inside job was the surveillance footage of the subway terminal weeks earlier where CIA companies were seen reinforcing the walls of the tunnel with miles of cement to prevent the water from cascading into the subway when the towers fell.

  • d marino

    If ever there was a truthful investigation of this false flag, no doubt that the Israeli government and the neocons behind the scene in Washington and those Zionist supporters like Cheney would be sentenced to death.

    • Stein

      yeah, Bush senior even said if people only knew we’d be chased down the street

      • John August

        He was fit to be chased and cut into pieces by all means for what he did to the millions of innocent people he not even spared his own citizens

  • d marino

    Read the book: “The Transparent Cabal” by Stephen Sniegoski This book names names and gives the whole picture of this false flag war to go to war with Iraq. You will be enraged by this Cabal of sinister neocons and the power they have in D.C.

    • Tom Feucht

      Really? Somebody else wrote a book? OMG! It must be true!

  • Cliff Webb

    damn zionist trash…

  • A piano

    If our own president at the time had anything to do with this atrocity then he & his accomplices should be brought to justice for treason against the U.S.A. & human genocide.

  • John August

    I think aloud sometimes how could be a whole country so dumb ???

  • Marv Sannes

    Very credible witness statements – share and post around – we are making progress – one at a time.

  • Laura ZZ

    This is why we have to vote carefully. It’s time to get rid of all the bullies who are against The People. We should stop being afraid of social programs – social programs and helping The People is what government is supposed to do – not start wars for profit. Please, please vote for the candidate who is not a warmonger and not a bully. There is one candidate who is for The People. Stop being afraid of mere terminology just because the Nazis took the word “socialist” as part of their name – that was to make their party sound positive. Social programs are what separate civilized countries from third-world countries (where the leaders take everything for themselves, just like Bush and Cheney were doing). The only way to change the direction of this country is to stop voting for those who worship money. Trump worships money, although he doesn’t even manage it well. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, just like HIllary. If you want change, we need to vote for Bernie Sander.

  • Russell

    On Sunday more before the 9/11, departing from Baltimore Int. Airport, there were thousands of military personnel overtaken the terminal asking me for an ID and verified by 5 military personnel. It looks mandatory ID and ticket check-in by them. Then, right before entering the plane, another military personnel had my bags opened and checking inside which is required without my rights. It was a very odd experience. Everyone like myself were perplexed even the flight attendant, too.

