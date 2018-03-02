New 9/11 Video Proves No Plane Hit Pentagon

A new video filmed outside the Pentagon on 9/11 has emerged, proving what conspiracy theorists have said all along: that no plane hit the building on September 11.

The footage, shot on a handheld camera, shows a hole in the exterior of the Pentagon building, with absolutely zero plane wreckage anywhere to be found.

Collective-evolution.com reports: Just as people forgot that there was a third building (Building #7), they also forgot about the Pentagon. The official story was that a plane also crashed into it, but that doesn’t seem to be panning out.

Below is a video sharing one of several reasons why more and more people have started asking questions every single year since the event took place.

The FBI, last year, also quietly released a series of photo’s that beg more questions when it comes to the Pentagon wreckage. Do these pictures tell us more about what happened? Do they crush theories on what really happened? Do they challenge the official story? It’s difficult to say because in some ways they are ambiguous, in other ways they raise more questions. Looking at the overhead shots of the Pentagon further begs the question: what really hit the pentagon?

The image below, taken from the video above, also went viral around the internet raising even more questions.

In 2006, the Washington Post reported that several members of the 9/11 Commission suspected deception on part of the Pentagon:

Some staff members and commissioners of the Sept. 11 panel concluded that the Pentagon’s initial story of how it reacted to the 2001 terrorist attacks may have been part of a deliberate effort to mislead the commission and the public rather than a reflection of the fog of events on that day, according to sources involved in the debate.

President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney at the time, also told the commission that they would not be formally interviewed in relation to the attacks on September 11. They instead interviewed them behind closed doors, together, in secret. Very little was publicly disclosed.

Just a reminder that there are over 2,300 architects and engineers who’ve signed on to the initiative, all declaring the official story to be false.

So, just as we’ve seen the probability of explosions which were set off in the towers, we might have seen something similar with the Pentagon, or a missile hitting it, rather than a plane.

The New Video

Now, a new video has emerged of a handheld camera, that appears to be on the scene at the time of the incident. You can’t see much, except for a hole as if there was an explosion. Any sign of an airplane, as with most other videos, are not at all present.

In the video, burning cars are also visible, as well as a burning thick black smoke.