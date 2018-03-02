New 9/11 Video Proves No Plane Hit Pentagon

A new video filmed outside the Pentagon on 9/11 has emerged, proving what conspiracy theorists have said all along: that no plane hit the building on September 11. 

The footage, shot on a handheld camera, shows a hole in the exterior of the Pentagon building, with absolutely zero plane wreckage anywhere to be found.

Just as people forgot that there was a third building (Building #7), they also forgot about the Pentagon. The official story was that a plane also crashed into it, but that doesn't seem to be panning out.

Below is a video sharing one of several reasons why more and more people have started asking questions every single year since the event took place.

The FBI, last year, also quietly released a series of photo’s that beg more questions when it comes to the Pentagon wreckage. Do these pictures tell us more about what happened? Do they crush theories on what really happened? Do they challenge the official story? It’s difficult to say because in some ways they are ambiguous, in other ways they raise more questions. Looking at the overhead shots of the Pentagon further begs the question: what really hit the pentagon?

The image below, taken from the video above, also went viral around the internet raising even more questions.

In 2006, the Washington Post reported that several members of the 9/11 Commission suspected deception on part of the Pentagon:

Some staff members and commissioners of the Sept. 11 panel concluded that the Pentagon’s initial story of how it reacted to the 2001 terrorist attacks may have been part of a deliberate effort to mislead the commission and the public rather than a reflection of the fog of events on that day, according to sources involved in the debate.

President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney at the time, also told the commission that they would not be formally interviewed in relation to the attacks on September 11. They instead interviewed them behind closed doors, together, in secret. Very little was publicly disclosed.

Just a reminder that there are over 2,300 architects and engineers who’ve signed on to the initiative, all declaring the official story to be false.

So, just as we’ve seen the probability of explosions which were set off in the towers, we might have seen something similar with the Pentagon, or a missile hitting it, rather than a plane.

The New Video

Now, a new video has emerged of a handheld camera, that appears to be on the scene at the time of the incident. You can’t see much, except for a hole as if there was an explosion. Any sign of an airplane, as with most other videos, are not at all present.

In the video, burning cars are also visible, as well as a burning thick black smoke.

  • tedlv

    Where are the missing plane, passengers, and crew?

    • Jas

      The term ‘thin air’ comes to mind

      • Jewel

  • SarahWash

    Specifically, the day before it was announced that money was missing from Pentagon. This fire destroyed the accounting area of the Pentagon where records regarding the missing money were kept.

    • Mollie Norris

      Bldg 7 contained intelligence agency records. FBI records were stored in the center of the Murrah Building, far from Timothy McVeigh’s fertilizer bomb. Records of HW Bush’s theft of $240 BILLION was published over a decade
      ago,as in the Portland Independent Media, below, but the records were in
      the North Tower of the condemned WTC:

      “Why Bush Sr. chose 9-11-01 as WTC hit date: no payback on bond billions for terrorism fund

      author: Tom Flocco

      George H. W. Bush, $240 billion in Brady Bonds, 9-11, and Cantor
      Fitzgerald’s destruction: COUNTERFEIT debt instruments INVOLVING FRAUD
      IN THE U.S. BANKING SYSTEM were due the day after the 9.11 attacks. The
      $240 billion in stolen currency–which may lead to trillions of U.S.
      banking fraud–was obtained resulting from George H. W. Bush’s
      presidential abuse of power in cahoots with other federal unpunished
      criminals like Bush Sr’s ex-Treasury Sec. Nicholas Brady and Bush Sr’s
      ex-Sec. of State James Baker III. The George H. W. Bush $240 billion
      fraud of 1991 was never repaid since the ten-year Brady bonds involved
      in the fraud transaction–purchased before September 13, 1991 using
      fraudulent collateral, faked signatures, and gold bullion as
      security–came due on September 12, 2001, the day after the 9.11
      attacks. Allegedly, they were underwritten and held by the trustee,
      Cantor-Fitzgerald bond brokerage firm, whose offices on floors 101-105
      in the North Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) were destroyed on
      9.11 along with the Brady bond evidence. No requirements to pay them
      back, and it covers up another Bush family financial crime and sizable
      legal debt and a global terrorism network.
      “The Black Eagle Trust, The 9/11 Attacks and the Black Eagle Trust Fund.
      … These changes would allow an estimated $240 billion in covert
      government securities to be cleared upon maturity without the standard
      regulatory controls around identification of ownership.” … The September 11th attacks were likely … ‘”
      A Pentagon worker and witness to the cruise missile strike whose home was in California called L.A. AM 1070, KNX, and they patched in his call. There’s no record of this. An enormous mobile shredding truck;moving van sized, pulled up in front of the NY Federal Reserve Bank last year and loaded documents to shred.

  • http://www.prisonplanet.com AlEinstein

    It is time for everybody involved in this false flag attack to hang! Israel should be blown off the map too!