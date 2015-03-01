Abby Martin Explains Why Fluoride Is Poison (Video)

Russia Today presenter, Abby Martin, takes a look at the 50-year-long tradition of adding fluoride to drinking water in America.
In this video she outlines the adverse health effects that ingesting fluoride has, and breaks the myth that drinking it helps to prevent tooth decay.
Please let us know your thoughts on the video by commenting below.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Roseanne Barr: Every Attack On Trump Is Attack On American Voters - March 21, 2017
- HSBC Caught In Another Huge Money Laundering Scam - March 21, 2017
- Banned UN Report Exposes Israeli Apartheid - March 21, 2017