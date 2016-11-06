Abby Martin Exposes John Podesta In The Empire Files

American investigative journalist and presenter of The Empire Files, Abby Martin, exposes Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John David Podesta, a trusted Washington aide to both Bill Clinton and President Obama.

The Empire Files reports:

With the Wikileaks release of thousands of emails belonging to John Podesta, very little is known in US society about Podesta himself. While he’s maintained a low profile, John Podesta is actually considered one of Washington’s biggest players, and one of the most powerful corporate lobbyists in the world.

In this episode of The Empire Files, Abby Martin explores John Podesta’s political rise, his vast network of corporate connections and his think tank “Center for American Progress.” Learn why the Podestas and the Clintons are a match made in ruling class heaven.

By Abby Martin

Abby Martin is an American journalist and presenter of The Empire Files, a weekly investigative news program on teleSUR English and YouTube.

She was formerly the host of Breaking the Set on RT America network, working from the Washington, D.C. bureau.

Source: wikipedia.org