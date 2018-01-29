ABC Pro-Flu Shot Doctor Admits Daughter Hospitalized After Flu Shot

ABC News doctor Jennifer Ashton, who has been pushing the flu shot every day on TV, has admitted her daughter was hospitalized with flu shortly after receiving the flu shot.

As ABC’s Chief Medical Correspondent, as well as a columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been using her platform, on a daily basis, to encourage everybody to get the flu shot.

However the flu shot didn’t help her daughter, who was hospitalized shortly after receiving the vaccine.

Posting on Twitter, Dr. Jennifer Ashton thanked the “amazing nurses & doctors” for taking care of her daughter. However she didn’t stop to question why her daughter came down with the flu after being immunized – or whether the flu shot could have been the cause of the virus.

She also hasn’t stopped promoting the flu shot to the masses, even after her daughter was hospitalized.

Huge thanks to the amazing nurses & doctors @englewoodhosp for taking such great care of my daughter today who has #flu. She needed 2 liters of IV fluids before her HR returned to normal. Take dehydration w flu seriously. — Dr. Jennifer Ashton (@DrJAshton) January 28, 2018

A CDC doctor has warned this year’s “disastrous” flu shot may be responsible for the deadly flu epidemic sweeping the country.

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died,” the doctor said, adding “I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me.”

“We have seen people dying across the country of the flu, and one thing nearly all of them have in common is they got the flu shot.”

The CDC doctor’s experience of patients dying of the flu after receiving the flu shot is sadly not uncommon. Eight Santa Barbara County residents have died from the flu in the last fortnight. Seven of them had the flu shot.

This deadly pattern is replicating itself across the country. Yet health officials are still telling people to get the flu shot, even though it does not work well this season. Health officials have started admitting that the vaccine is only 10% effective.

The verdict is out on flu shots. Many medical experts now agree it is more important to protect yourself and your family from the flu vaccine than the flu itself.