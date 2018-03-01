ABC News Reporter Says Flu Shot Left Her Disabled

ABC Action News reporter Ashley Glass uploaded an image of her swollen arm to Facebook, with the message “Is it just me or does the flu shot have an extra bite this year?” before explaining that she could barely move her arm.

The status was posted on October 11 and went on to become the most shared post in ABC Action News’ history, as the nation became caught up in the flu shot scandal. However, mainstream media is not allowed to question the efficiency or safety of vaccinations, and the post was deleted after going viral.

Describing this year’s flu shot as containing an “extra bite” is actually an understatement. The vaccine injury suffered by the ABC reporter was a comparatively mild reaction to the disastrous flu shot, with scores of people dying across the country this year after being vaccinated.

Scientists were worried this year’s flu season was going to be rough and their fears have proven well founded. The flu season is off to a record-breaking start, with the CDC reporting widespread flu activity from coast to coast. Many health officials believe that 2018 will ultimately be the worst flu outbreak that we have experienced since 1918.

The ABC reporter’s experience of vaccine injury after receiving the flu shot is sadly not uncommon. Eight Santa Barbara County residents have died from the flu in the last fortnight. Seven of them had the flu shot.

The verdict is out on flu shots. Many medical experts now agree it is more important to protect yourself and your family from the flu vaccine than the flu itself.

Dr. Timothy Cunningham of the CDC warned this year’s “disastrous” flu shot may be responsible for the deadly flu epidemic sweeping the country.

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died,” the doctor said, adding “I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me,” he said in January. “We have seen people dying across the country of the flu, and one thing nearly all of them have in common is they got the flu shot.”

Dr. Cunningham has since gone missing, raising fears he has been silenced for daring to speak out about Big Pharma’s highly lucrative flu vaccine.

A deadly pattern of injury and death is replicating itself across the country. Yet health officials, under the control of Big Pharma, are still telling people to get the flu shot, even though it does not work well this season. Health officials have started admitting that the vaccine is only 10% effective.

Flu vaccines contain dangerous ingredients

The pharmaceutical industry, medical experts and the mainstream media admit to us that flu vaccines contain strains of the flu virus. What they are less likely to reveal though is the long list of other ingredients that come with the vaccine.

It is now a known fact that flu vaccines contain mercury, a heavy metal known to be hazardous for human health. Mercury toxicity can cause depression, memory loss, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory problems, ADD, oral health problems, digestive imbalances and other serious health issues.

The flu vaccines actually do not immunize but sensitize the body against the virus

Have you ever noticed how vaccinated children get sick almost immediately following a vaccination?

This is because the flu virus is introduced into their bodies. So rather than immunize, the flu shot actually only sensitizes the body against the virus.

And the fact that it causes individuals to get ill following a shot indicates immuno-suppression (i.e. lowering of the immunity).

Makes you more susceptible to pneumonia and other contagious diseases

For someone with an already suppressed immune system, injecting strains of the flu virus can have devastating consequences.

If your body is already working to fight off a virus or simply operating with low immunity, a vaccine injection could put your body in serious danger of contracting influenza with stronger symptoms, or even worse pneumonia and other contagious diseases.

Weakens immunological responses

There have been literally thousands of medical journal articles published that show injecting vaccines can lead to harmful immunological responses and a host of other infections. Moreover, weak immunological responses only decrease a person’s ability to fight the diseases that the vaccine was supposed to protect against in the first place.

Serious neurological disorders

Evidence now suggests that ingredients in flu vaccinations can actually cause serious neurological disorders. In 1976 a significant number of those who received the flu vaccine acquired Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a disorder characterized by permanent nerve damage and even paralysis.

Flu vaccines can contain many harmful materials including detergent, mercury, formaldehyde, and strains of live flu virus.

Should you get a flu shot? If you are still prevaricating, and wondering who to trust, consider this:

The very people pushing flu vaccinations, and putting the fear of God into anybody who abstains, are making billions of dollars each year.

Are these the people we should be trusting with our health?

In August 1999, the Committee on Government Reform initiated an investigation into Federal vaccine policy. This investigation focused on possible conflicts of interest on the part of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The investigation concluded that many individuals serving on two key advisory committees had financial ties to the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture vaccines.

Often, these individuals were granted waivers to fully participate in the discussions that led to recommendations on vaccine licensing and adding vaccines to the Childhood Immunization Schedule.

This in itself creates serious doubt as to how effective flu vaccines really are.