Acclaimed US Surgeon Found Dead In New York Apartment By 11 Yr Old Daughter

An acclaimed trauma surgeon was found dead on Sunday in his Park Ave. apartment with a knife in his torso.



54 year old Dr Dean Lorich was found dead lying face up on the bathroom floor by his 11-year-old daughter and is the 81st doctor to have died under suspicious circumstances.

Lorich had a storied career, saving the lives of celebrities and members of both the NYPD and FDNY. He treated Bono in 2014 after the U2 frontman was badly injured in a cycling accident in Central Park.

Investigators almost immediately confirmed that they are treating his death as suicide

It just so happens that Dr Lorich worked at the same center in Manhattan where Dr Miquel Crespo was found dead, also in a bathroom, less than a fortnight ago….coincidence?

Police instantly began treating the death as suicide and said the doctor was under “some personal stress,” so that was likely the reason he put a knife through his torso (not his heart) knowing his 11-year-old daughter would find him on the floor, bleeding out.

Lorich’s wife was out playing tennis when the “suicide” occurred, there was apparently no suicide note found at the scene.

So just to recap, an MD- the father of three girls, associate director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College (where our 79th doctor, Dr Crespo, was found dead just days ago, also in a bathroom)– went into the bathroom when his wife was gone and he was alone with his child, and stuck a knife into his torso. Though nearly nothing about this is plausible, ALMOST IMMEDIATELY cops say no foul play, he was stressed.

After his daughter found him she alerted the building’s doorman, who called 911. Police said the call was regarding an assault, as naturally, sources say the doorman (maybe smarter than the cops?) thought he must have been attacked, not put a knife in his own torso. When the cops found the 54-year-old doctor’s body in the bathroom around 1 p.m., the knife was not in his heart, but close they say.

While this only happened this afternoon, it’s already been in the news for 5 hours. How they could even have examined the body yet in Manhattan boggles my mind.

One of Lorich’s purported colleagues, who declined to give her name, came by and spoke to the doorman before falling to a knee in prayer, “This is horrible, this is horrible. I don’t believe this.” 1(We have trouble believing it too).

Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Both Lorich and Dr Crespo were found dead within days of each other in Manhattan, both of Weil Cornell, we won’t stop reporting on all these deaths until we get answers that make actual sense.

Again, both Lorich and Crespo worked at the same hospital. Lorich, the winner of the “2010 Roger E. Joseph Prize by Hebrew Union College for his humanitarian efforts in treating victims of the recent Haiti earthquake and in Landstuhl, Germany treating soldiers injured in Iraq and in Afghanistan” 2(the award recognizes individuals making lasting contributions to the causes of human rights), who was beloved and an asset to the medical community and Crespo, who was researching cancer with the use of stem cells, have both just died within days of each other, under suspicious circumstances.