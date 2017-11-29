Active Shooter In Downtown Reno, Nevada

The upscale Montage casino in Reno, Nevada is on lock down as police search for an active shooter who has reportedly fired multiple gunshots onto the street below.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene and large parts of the downtown area have been shut down.

Outside the Montage right now. Shots fired. @KOLO8 pic.twitter.com/zhvxCG9XZ3 — Thomas J Riddle (@thomasjriddle) November 29, 2017

Please pay attention to and listen to @RenoPolice and law enforcement authorities in downtown @CityofReno during this active situation. https://t.co/qQ3pI0doO5 — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) November 29, 2017

Mynews4.com reports: There’s a heavy police presence surrounding the Montage apartments in downtown where shots have rung out.

Police are on scene at the complex at Sierra Street and Commercial Row, where a News 4 crew reports hearing shots fired.

News 4-Fox 11’s Ben Margiott reports hearing six shots fired since he arrived on scene.

Police and security are not letting anyone out of the Eldorado casino where I’m staged. — Benjamin Margiott (@BenMargiott) November 29, 2017

Police and security are keeping people from leaving the nearby casino-resorts, and N. Virginia Street is closed downtown.

The situation is developing, and police are asking people to avoid the area.