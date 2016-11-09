Active Shooter In LA Polling Station – One Dead, Three Injured

One person has been killed and three others injured in a shooting at a polling station in Los Angeles, California.

Two nearby polling stations in Azusa, a northern suburb of Los Angeles, have been placed on lockdown, along with two schools.

Just in: Polling Station in Azusa, California on lockdown after shots fired nearby; at least two victims – LA Cty Sheriff #ElectionDay — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 8, 2016

The shooting was reported around 2pm local time (5pm eastern), and some reports indicate that it may have involved a police officer, and that the suspect is still at large.

Thinkprogress.org reports:

“This is a very volatile and critical situation,” Officer Jerry Willison of the Azusa Police Department said, according to the Times.

The Azusa P.D. provided the following timeline of events.

Incident began at 202pm with reports of shots fired near Memorial Park 320 N Orange Ave. — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) November 9, 2016

1st arriving officers arrived/found multiple shooting victims.. they came under fire… Multiple ofcrs returned fire — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) November 9, 2016

All officers initially pinned down by gunfire are accounted for, safe and rescued — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) November 9, 2016

The Times reports that the suspect ended up surrounded by police after retreating to a house, and was recognized by a witness who lives in the area.

The polling place near where the shooting took place has been locked down, and so are area schools. The Los Angeles County Registrar is advising votersto avoid the area and use other polling locations.