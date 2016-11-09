Latest

Active Shooter In LA Polling Station – One Dead, Three Injured

Posted on November 9, 2016

One person has been killed and three others injured in a shooting at a polling station in Los Angeles, California.

Two nearby polling stations in Azusa, a northern suburb of Los Angeles, have been placed on lockdown, along with two schools.

The shooting was reported around 2pm local time (5pm eastern), and some reports indicate that it may have involved a police officer, and that the suspect is still at large.

Thinkprogress.org reports:

“This is a very volatile and critical situation,” Officer Jerry Willison of the Azusa Police Department said, according to the Times.

The Azusa P.D. provided the following timeline of events.

The Times reports that the suspect ended up surrounded by police after retreating to a house, and was recognized by a witness who lives in the area.

The polling place near where the shooting took place has been locked down, and so are area schools. The Los Angeles County Registrar is advising votersto avoid the area and use other polling locations.

