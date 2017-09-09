Actor Killed By ‘Alien’ Claims He Had Contact With Real Aliens

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who played Parker in Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece Alien, claims that he has actually seen and been followed and abducted by real aliens.

SyFy Wire reports:

In a recent interview with Vice, Kotto discusses his first sighting, his experiences, and his beliefs about alien life. He also discusses his thoughts on Alien and a variety of other things. Including a very specific reason why he was upset by just how Parker died in the film. It is, in a word, interesting.

But not only does Kotto believe he’s seen aliens, but he thinks he’s been abducted by them too, and claims this has been happening for decades. He also insists he’s not mentally ill:

Have you ever been diagnosed with any sort of mental health issue?

[Laughs] Absolutely not. I have an IQ of 196. Might as well say that the hundreds of other people—including Canada’s previous defence minister—who came to the same conclusions about alien life had mental health issues too.

When Kotto spoke with SYFY WIRE’s Jeff Spry in 2015, he spoke of his time shooting Alien, as well as why he turned down the role of Lando Calrissian. We also learned Tom Cruise’s role in Minority Report was originally written for him. But perhaps the most interesting part of the interview are his beliefs on extra terrestrials:

“I was having extraterrestrial experiences from the time I was 10 years old. Weird experiences. First they took me to a psychiatrist, priest, rabbi, and no one could dispute it. Why would I be making things up at 10? I saw the damn things. I’m looking out the window at my friends playing stickball. I’m being grounded in the house for coming home late from school. I get tired of watching and turn to leave and standing right at the edge of the doorway to my room was a figure of what we now call The Grays. He leaped out of the way like he didn’t want me to catch him. I looked down the hall and there was nobody there. I asked my grandmother if there was anybody in the house and she said, ‘No, just you and me.’ But I never forgot that. And as I got to be a teenager and an adult, I realized that, holy s***, that was an alien. It didn’t mean anything to me back then, but looking back I thought, wait a minute brother, these guys are real. I didn’t accept it fully until I was 35-40 years old. A lot of the time I never talk about it.”

So, what do you think? Is Kotto onto something? Or on something?

