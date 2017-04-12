Ahmadinejad Is Back, Defies Supreme Advice, Runs For President

Iran’s former two term president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has defied the advice of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic and has registered to run for a third term as Iran’s president.

Ahmadinejad recently tweeted: “The liberal capitalist system is the root of all problems.“

Russia Today reports:

The former hardline president is one of 126 people who registered Interior Ministry on Wednesday for the upcoming election, according to the IRNA news agency. Registration is open for five days, and more candidates, including incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, are expected to join.

BREAKING: AHMADINEJAD REGISTERS TO STAND IN #IRAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION pic.twitter.com/kBu94ozPsV — Golnar Motevalli (@golnarM) April 12, 2017

The list will be screened by the Guardian Council, a religious body that acts to prevent people of questionable morals or insufficient qualifications from running for secular office. The final election ballot will be announced on April 26-27, and campaigning will officially begin on April 28.

#Iran‘s former president #Ahmadinejad, his chief of staff Mashaei & former VP Hamid Baqaei all have registered to run for president. pic.twitter.com/QHMBK05pyv — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) April 12, 2017

Ahmadinejad, who is mostly known by the Western public for his anti-Semitic statements and actions, made a surprise comeback into politics last year.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned him in September against taking part in the election, so instead he has been supporting his former deputy, Hamid Baghaei, who announced his presidential ambitions in February, reported Al Monitor.

“I didn’t tell him don’t run, I said it’s not in your own or the country’s best interests to run,” Khamenei said at that time, according to Fars news agency.

Despite that, Ahmadinejad spent the following months harshly criticizing Rouhani for policy failures and alleged dictatorial trends, as well as giving advice to US President Donald Trump. He also started a Twitter account and encouraged English-speakers to follow him, visited the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which is suffering from sand storms and pollution, and otherwise drew public attention.

The liberal capitalist system is the root of all problems. #PressConference — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) April 5, 2017

While the Tuesday registration of his candidacy apparently comes in defiance of Khamenei, Iran-watchers believe that Ahmadinejad has a better chance in the election than Baghaei, who has been dogged by corruption accusations and is seen to lack his former chief’s charisma.