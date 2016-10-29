AI Predicts Trump Becoming Most Popular President In Modern History

An artificial intelligence (AI) system that correctly predicted the last three Presidents has now predicted that Donald Trump will win the 2016 election.

The MogIA system has calculated that Donald Trump will not only win the election, but will prove to be a more popular choice than Barack Obama was in 2008.

CNBC reports:

MogIA was developed by Sanjiv Rai, the founder of Indian start-up Genic.ai.

It takes in 20 million data points from public platforms including Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in the U.S. and then analyzes the information to create predictions.

The AI system was created in 2004, so it has been getting smarter all the time.

It had already correctly predicted the results of the Democrat and Republican Primaries.

Data such as engagement with tweets or Facebook Live videos have been taken into account.

The result is that Trump has overtaken the engagement numbers of Barack Obama’s peak in 2008 – the year he came into power – by 25 percent.