Al Gore: “Earth Is Getting Colder Because It’s Getting Warmer, Stupid”

January 7, 2018

Al Gore says Earth is getting colder, because it's getting warmer

Al Gore claimed “Earth is getting colder because it’s getting warmer,” in response to critics who say the recent cold weather debunks man-made global warming theory.

As much of the U.S. battles record-low temperatures, Mr Gore took to Twitter to double down on his peculiar brand of circular reasoning and shoddy science.

“It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis,” the former Vice President said.

Conservativetribune.com reports: In other words: Freezing cold is just part of the planet overheating. Now, stop asking questions!

“Climate crisis,” of course, is a term that’s being used as a substitute for “global warming,” which fell out of favor as a talking point with people more worried about freezing to death. Make no mistake, global warming is still what Gore is peddling, no matter the label.

For instance, the former vice president famously predicted that global warming would cause the arctic ice cap to melt… with a due-date of several years ago. It didn’t happen.

“Updated data from NASA satellite instruments reveal the Earth’s polar ice caps have not receded at all since the satellite instruments began measuring the ice caps in 1979,” Forbes Magazine reported in 2015.

“Ice growth during November 2017 averaged 30,900 square miles per day,” the National Snow and Ice Data Center stated earlier this month.

It would be one thing if global warming zealots like Al Gore admitted that they came to the wrong conclusions, and updated their models and predictions to match reality — you know, like actual scientists do.

Instead, leftists are engaging in the exact same broken logic they claim to despise. The crowd constantly lectures people that “weather is not climate,” and a short-term spell is not the same as a long-term trend.

That’s what they did after Donald Trump posted a tongue-in-cheek take down of global warming. The president humorously pointed out that the East Coast was facing near-record low temperatures over New Year’s Day, while liberals smugly scolded him that weather isn’t climate.

Yet — magically — when Al Gore needs it to make his case, it suddenly is. Gore simply flipped the same argument, and pointed at the recent cold snap as “evidence” of earth-threatening climate change.

Media outlets frequently do the same thing: Use heat waves in the summer to whip up doom-and-gloom articles about global warming, while suddenly forgetting about the “connection” when icy winter weather shows up.

Here’s a thought: Maybe we don’t actually know enough about millennia-long climate patterns to predict the future. Maybe we should keep digging and asking questions, and not treat people who have healthy skepticismas some sort of Inquisition-era heretics to be burned at the stake.

That would never sell documentaries, though. Inconvenient truth, indeed.

