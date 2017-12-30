Nine Years Ago Today Al Gore Said North Pole Would Be ‘Completely Ice Free’

Nine year ago this month Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free within five years.

The failed former presidential candidate alarmed an audience in 2008, warning them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This wasn’t the only time Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore’s been predicting this since 2007.

According to Al Gore the North Pole should be completely melted by now.

Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.

From the video:

Former Vice President Al Gore references computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years. “Some of the models suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” says Gore.

In January 2006, Al Gore posited “within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return” and “a true planetary emergency” due to global warming.

Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than complete lunacy.

At least 8 Dire Predictions from the movie never happened – not even close.

This week the continental US is suffering through another deep freeze.