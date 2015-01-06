‘Anti-Semites and anti-Israel “zealots” are having a field day over sexual abuse allegations leveled against him, prominent Jewish American law professor Alan Dershowitz told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Dershowitz, who is well-known for his pro-Israel advocacy and high-profile court cases, has been accused of engaging in sexual relations with a young woman employed by former client Jeffrey Epstein.

Beyond the damage to his reputation, Dershowitz bemoaned the fact that he was “beginning to get all kinds of emails [from] anti-Israel and anti-Semitic groups, the most recent one saying ‘see Jews have always been in charge of the sex trade.’”

“The anti-Semites are crawling out from under their rocks, they are loving this. And the anti-Israel zealots are loving this” as well, he said. “I’m not only defending myself here but I am defending other values as well. I am defending the values that I have represented and stood for, for so many years.”

Last week, Dershowitz was named in a lawsuit charging that federal prosecutors in Florida broke the law by granting Epstein a plea deal to avoid a federal prosecution. According to a court filing quoted by the website Politico, Epstein forced the minor, referred to as Jane Doe #3, to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew, Dershowitz and other prominent figures.’

Read More: Alan Dershowitz says ‘anti-Israeli zealots are loving’ accusations against him