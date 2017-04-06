Alec Baldwin: ‘I Would Love To Run Against Trump In 2020’

Alec Baldwin, currently battling accusations he knowingly filmed sex scenes with an underage girl in 2006, has declared he would love to run against President Trump in 2020.

Baldwin also delivered a stark warning to Democrat challengers currently “on deck” to run against Trump, saying that none of them have a hope in hell of kicking Trump out of the Oval Office

“None of those people are going to beat [Trump],” the 59-year-old star said in an interview with Extra. “You think things are bad now; I tell you when things are going to be worse, if he wins again.”

“I would love to run for office because I think people need something different.”

Baldwin is currently promoting a film, Baby Boss, and a memoir, titled Nevertheless, and earlier this week he opened up on Good Morning America about the leaked 2007 voicemail to his daughter Ireland.

“It’s thrown in your face every day,” Baldwin said of the voicemail, which was leaked to the media, and caught the actor calling his daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

“There are people who admonish me, or attack me, and use that as a constant spearhead to do that,” Baldwin explained. “It’s a scab that never heals because it’s been picked at all the time by so many people. I think my daughter, that’s hurt her in a permanent way.”

On Tuesday, producer Dana Brunetti — who worked with Baldwin on the 2006 independent film Mini’s First Time — slammed the actor’s claim in his biography that he did not know he was filming sex scenes with an underage Nikki Reed.

The film depicts then 16-year-old Nikki Reed playing a high school call girl who develops a love affair with a client: her stepfather, played by Baldwin.

“I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was,” wrote Baldwin in his book. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”

But the producer of the film, Dana Brunetti, hit back on Twitter, calling Baldwin out for lying to cover his ass. According to the production staff, Baldwin approved for girls for the role, including Reed, and he knew her age.

(10) So to summarize, @AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn't find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

“So to summarize, Alec Baldwin knew Nikki Reed was 16,” the producer said. “[Baldwin] didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.“