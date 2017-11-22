Alert: If You See A Rubber Band On Your Door Handle, Call The Police – Here’s What It Means

A Texas woman has shared a disturbing incident that happened to her several days ago in the hopes that her warning will help others avoid being victimized by a serious crime. It’s currently happening in neighborhoods across the country, after criminals have established a sinister new technique to prey on victims.

In a viral Facebook post, Kim Cernigliaro wrote about her disturbing experience after an unknown person came to her front door and violently pounded on it.

“Two weeks ago during the day, a hard knock was at my front door, not a regular knock but almost pounding … and I DO NOT answer the door when I am here by myself,” she wrote.

She followed her intuition at the time, which was to not open the door, choosing instead to peek out the side window to see who was pounding on her door.

“I glanced around and could see it was a man through the stained glass of my door,” she wrote.

Freedom Daily reports: Kim said she waited for about 30 minutes until she was sure the man had left, and expected to see a brochure from a salesman, but instead found that a rubber band had been fastened around her door handle. Completely perplexed, Kim decided to call the police to see if they had any insight, and that’s when her jaw hit the floor:

“The sheriff came by yesterday and said this is happening all of a sudden, as soon as you unlatch the door, they do not wait for you to turn the knob, they can bust in on you.”

She was told that if anyone sees a rubber band, they should immediately contact police. Basically, the rubber band is used to prop the latch open, so as soon as you turn the lock, criminals can push the door open, gaining instant access into your home without waiting for you to peek to see who the person is.

Kim hopes that sharing her story can warn others and help prevent others from being victimized. If you hear someone banging at your door and you’re not expecting company, always be sure to have your firearm handy and accessible so if things do go south, you’ll be able to adequately defend yourself and your home.

This rubber band trick is no doubt putting countless lives in danger across the nation. Be sure to pass the story on to your friends and family. It is possible that this warning could save someone’s life.