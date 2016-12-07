Alex Jones: Alternative Media Is Under Siege, We Need To Act Now

Alex Jones has urged independent media outlets and their readers to sign a petition asking the incoming Trump administration end the war on alternative media.

As the mainstream media ramp up their efforts to label anything independent “fake news,” new regulations have been passed in the U.S. and Europe to censor all types of dissent from appearing online.

Infowars, Breitbart, the Drudge Report and other independent news outlets such as YourNewsWire are destroying the mainstream media narrative, and now the establishment are desperately hitting back in a last-ditch effort to bury alternative media.

According to Yahoo! News, web giants YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Microsoft have all agreed to remove content deemed “subversive” from their platforms under the guise of tackling “hate speech”.

The companies will share ‘hashes’ – unique digital fingerprints they automatically assign to videos or photos – of extremist content they have removed from their websites to enable their peers to identify the same content on their platforms.

“We hope this collaboration will lead to greater efficiency as we continue to enforce our policies to help curb the pressing global issue of terrorist content online,” the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The disingenuous “fake news” purging campaign aims to punish sites that report on topics such as Pizzagate, Wikileaks email dumps, and any controversial aspects of the phoney war on terror that the mainstream try to suppress.

Infowars.com reports:

The Washington Post has even gone as far as to label sites like Infowars as “Russian propaganda fake news” web sites, exemplifying the last attempt of a dying media conglomerate to force out any and all dissenting voices.

Even more concerning, the United States House of Representatives quietly passed legislation targeting ‘Russian propaganda’ websites.

But the calls for censorship do not end with the United States.

The European Union is demanding that Twitter, YouTube and Facebook censor “illegal hate speech” within 24 hours and content that includes so-called “fake news,” a term so broad that it includes perfectly legitimate news content.

Microsoft, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have also announced that they will be ramping up efforts to remove “extremist” content from their websites by using a shared database of offenders.

And perhaps most importantly, Twitter has recently gone on record stating the company will ban President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account if he were to violate the company’s “hate speech” rules.

We are calling on and asking President-Elect Donald J. Trump to take a stand against the establishment media’s “fake news” attacks and to stop the impending censorship of independent media platforms like Infowars.com and others.

