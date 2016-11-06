Google Predicts Trump Winning Election

Donald Trump is set to win the presidential race according to computer scientist who released Tuesday’s election results via an advanced computer simulation.

The prediction matches another made by a separate artificial intelligence system, MogIA, that predicted the Republican nominee would win using similar data. This same company has accurately predicted the last three Presidents.

According to a scientist posting on 4chan, a heuristic modelling program based on the Facebook, Twitter, and Google algorithms, shows The Donald winning 40 points over Clinton.

I’m a computer science student working on heuristic modelling. My current model is based on Facebook, Twitter, Imgur, Google and Bing Talk, as well as past elections, voter enthusiasm, primary participation and economic/sociological patterns.

There’s open source “speech pattern” algorithms that allow you to tell what the subject and descriptors are more accurately.

Here’s what my current projection is.

This data corroborates various polls and early voting data that predicts Trump winning key States in a landslide.

Early voting data in Florida, for instance, shows Donald Trump winning the state in a landslide based on people handing in their ballots early.

Record numbers of voters have also turned out in their droves to vote for the Republican nominee in Texas, according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Bookmakers in Europe are also predicting a Trump win on Tuesday, with Europe’s largest bookmaker Paddy Power reporting that a staggering 91 percent of bets are being placed on Trump winning.