Entire Alien Family Unearthed In Nazca, Peru.

Scientists have discovered a family of six ‘alien’ bodies buried beneath Nazca, Peru – and DNA tests suggest they do not belong to Earth.

Back in June 2017, researchers publicly announced that a new mummy had been unearthed in Nazca that showed signs of it belonging to an unknown species.

According to Professor Konstantin Korotkov of Saint Petersburg University in Russia, the body belonged to “another creature, another humanoid.”

Three months later, new footage and information has emerged showing the discovery of new mummified bodies, all with similar characteristics to the first.

Collective-evolution.com reports: They are humanoid, and have three fingers and three toes on each hand, with a distinctly different shape of skull compared to modern day humans, as well as those who roamed the Earth before we did.

Multiple scientists have been involved with this project up to this point, as you will see in the video below. One of them is Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, a professor of Computer Science and Biophysics at Saint-Petersburg Federal University of Informational Technologies, Mechanics and Optics. He said, “we have a very important mission here in Peru. I came here because of this group of scientists, professionals, [and] journalists.” When they brought out the body and “pulled it out of the box, it was a stunned silence at first.”

Author Graham Hancock describes his experience in one of his books, Fingerprints of the Gods:

Below us now there’s a pair of parallel lines, almost two miles long, arrow straight all the way to vanishing point. And there, off to the right, a series of abstract shapes on a scale so vast – and yet so precisely executed – that it seems inconceivable they could have been the work of men. The people around here say that they were not the work of men, but of demigods, the Viracochas, who also left their fingerprints elsewhere in the Andean region many thousands of years ago.

So far it seems that “initial examinations suggest the possibility of a species unlike anything found in the fossil record.”

Early DNA results of the mummy, named “Maria,” show that she is female, and that the other bodies found alongside her, which look to be a spouse and a couple of children, are also real, biological bodies. Some of their organs are actually still intact. Further testing was done on one of the strangest aspects of these bodies, their fingers and toes, and has shown that these parts are not fake, ruling out any possibility of a hoax. They’re the same material, the same chemical composition, and the same DNA. The samples taken from Maria’s fingers matched the date of her body, which is approximately 249-411 AD. Carbon dating, and an analysis of the structure of the body via CT scan and X-ray, proved it was real.

“From the first DNA analysis, it was proven it’s not chimpanzee, it’s not monkey, but it’s human-like DNA. It was proven. Because we know that now we have three types of human like creatures. It is Neanderthals, Cro-Magnon like ourselves, and Denisovan. Now, at next level, they have to make much more detailed analysis, and much more complicated analysis, so they will create a library of genes, and then they will be able to compare it with database of human subjects. Then, we’ll see whether it is exactly human like, or it is little bit different.” – Dr. Konstantin Korotkov

The team is currently still currently waiting for a more detailed DNA analysis, which can take some time. What’s interesting about the mummy is that all the internal organs have remained intact. The heart, stomach, and parts of the brain are available for examination.

“It is clear that she has the same type of internal organs as we do.”

When it comes to the CT scans:

“We are scientifically proving that this body is a real body, that was once alive. For example, here we have the teeth from the upper arch, and here are the ones from the lower arch. The skull with the remains of brain mass, this part here shows the lungs at the side. This is the heart, with the bronchus, and the great vessels, lungs at both sides. This is still the heart, and here are the four cavities, and the bronchi that are preserved.”

They also show the intestines and abdomen, and that the placement of the internal organs is “completely harmonious.”

New Bodies, The Family

In the video below, investigative journalist Jaime Maussan reveals that more bodies have since been discovered: two adults and one youth.

“They are very very similar.”

Currently, they are testing the other bodies, and if they prove to be real like the other bodies, that will total six real bodies, whoever or whatever they are. The perseveration is amazing. In the video, they show a scan of one of the little mummies, whose bone density reveals the makeup of an actual living being.

“We can scientifically prove that the skull of these creatures have a cranial cavity similar to humans. But they have some strong differences.”

The team has since worked with animators to simulate how these creatures would have gotten around, as shown in the video below.

“Human-Like DNA”: What Does That Even Mean?

What does human-like DNA really mean? After all, humans share 50% of their DNA with a banana, approximately 80% with dogs, and 99% with chimpanzees. In reality, our genomes differ in many ways, but the numbers seem to imply something else. The point I am trying to make is, with regards to my research into the extraterrestrial phenomenon, the common factor is humanoid.

With all of this information most likely locked up in Black Budget Special Access Programs (SAPs), who knows what type of science and discoveries remain classified? What if the common denominator, when it comes to extraterrestrials, is a DNA match that is extremely close? What would that say about life in general?

I don’t believe “human DNA” is limited to our planet alone. English scientist Francis Crick, most noted for co-discovering the structure of the DNA molecule in 1953 alongside James D. Watson, wrote in his book Life Itself that there is no possible way that the DNA molecule could have gotten its start here on Earth and that it had to have come here from somewhere else.

He theorizes:

It now seems unlikely that extraterrestrial living organisms could have reached the earth either as spores driven by the radiation pressure from another star or as living organisms imbedded in a meteorite. As an alternative to these nineteenth-century mechanisms, we have considered Directed Panspermia, the theory that organisms were deliberately transmitted to the earth by intelligent beings on another planet. We conclude that it is possible that life reached the earth in this way, but that the scientific evidence is inadequate at the present time to say anything about the probability. We draw attention to the kinds of evidence that might throw additional light on the topic.

He is one of many researchers in the field who believes this.

Definitely interesting to think about.