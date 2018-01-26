7,000 Year Old ‘Alien Treasure’ Found In Mexico

An ancient treasure discovered in a historic cave has sparked claims that an alien civilization lived on Earth thousands of years ago.

In the video (below) a number of Klaus Dona artefacts, which date back over 7,000 years, show alien-like figures featuring long faces and round eyes alongside UFOs floating above the ground.

Daily Star reports: These figures are popular among locals of the caves.

The clip was captured in Mexico and uploaded to YouTube channel UFOmania yesterday.

Since then it has racked up almost 30,000 hits and attracted a host of comments trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

One read: “Haven’t seen these artefacts before, but none of this surprises me. There’s a lot more to come.”

And another added: “Incredible evidence to support that extraterrestrials have been engaging the human race for a very long time.”

A third believed: “They lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and they created man.”

But some were not as convinced, stating they may not be entirely real.

A viewer pointed out: “All in mint condition, I reckon they are fake.”

There has been an increased number of reported cases surrounding UFOs lately.

Yesterday, it was reported a US military plane was searching for a UFO base believed to be hidden 2,000ft underwater.

And on Monday a mysterious 26ft smoking crater was also discovered in Mexico.