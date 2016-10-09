Aliens May Destroy Human Civilization To Stop It Expanding

Scientists believe intelligent aliens could destroy the human civilization in order to protect other cosmic civilizations.

A scientific report says intelligent alien civilizations watching us from afar may detect signs in the earth’s atmosphere that human civilization is expanding rapidly and decide to take drastic action to stop it being a threat to other civilizations in the cosmos.

Ancient Code reports:

Have you ever wondered about how much ‘Good’ the human race is doing?

I mean look at our planet and everything we are doing to it.

Look back at the history of modern civilization and think about how destructive and ‘violent’ mankind has been, not just in modern times, but thousands of years in the past.

Now, in the 21st-century things have changed much.

In fact, a NASA-funded study has found that ADVANCED ancient civilizations that existed on Earth thousands of years ago were as susceptible to collapse as WE are today.

This has led many to as if there is a mysterious, chaotic pattern embedded within civilization?

If we look back in history 3000–5000 years, we will find a historical record that clearly shows us how advanced and sophisticated civilizations were just as susceptible to collapse as we are today.

Modern-day civilization is perhaps even worse and intelligent spacefaring alien civilizations may identify chaotic patterns within humanity.

Watching us from afar, intelligent alien civilizations may spot dramatic changes in Earth’s atmosphere and consider them as ‘symptoms’ of a civilization growing out of control.

In order to stop it, they make take drastic actions in order to keep us from becoming a greater threat to others, explain researchers in a study.

While it is still a speculative scenario, it is one that many scientists are considering likely.

The study was described by NASA-affiliated scientist and colleagues at Pennsylvania State University.

Even though researchers from the Pennsylvania State University stated this is highly unlikely, it is possible that it could play an important role if we meet our cosmic neighbors in the near future.

The authors of the study warn that alien civilizations may be wary of civilizations that are expanding rapidly since such civilizations may be considered as aggressive and prone to exterminate other lifeforms as they develop, just as mankind has pushed to the limits of extinction numerous species on our planet.

In the most extreme scenario, aliens may destroy our civilizations in order to protect other civilizations in the cosmos.

And let’s face it; we would really not want ET knocking on our doors considering us a threat for life elsewhere.

Researchers have warned that mankind is entering a period of rapid civilizational expansion which can be detected by Alien explorers since our development is making the composition of our planet change.

“A preemptive strike would be particularly likely in the early phases of our expansion because a civilization may become increasingly difficult to destroy as it continues to expand. Humanity may just now be entering the period in which its rapid civilizational expansion could be detected by an ETI because our expansion is changing the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere, via greenhouse gas emissions,” the report states.

Authors further write: “These scenarios give us reason to limit our growth and reduce our impact on global ecosystems. It would be particularly important for us to limit our emissions of greenhouse gasses since atmospheric composition can be observed from other planets.” We’d really not want a ‘conscious alien civilization’ to come to Earth and save our planet from humans… Would we?