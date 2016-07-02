Alternative Media Activist Murdered By Police, Cover Up Emerges

John Lang, a Fresno, California alternative media activist who exposed corruption and illegal activity within the Fresno Police Department, was found stabbed to death inside his burnt down home days after predicting he would be killed by police in his area. The official cause of death was ruled as suicide.

Now a compelling video has been posted online documenting exactly what happened to John Lang, using the extraordinary evidence he gathered before his death implicating the police in a plot against his life.

Lang was a popular member of his local community, with many of his neighbours expressing disbelief that he could have had enemies. They say they would be shocked if it was a random attack, as the neighbourhood has been getting better.

However according to the predictions made by Lang just days before his death, the attack was far from random. He insisted that his life was in danger and that if he was found dead the Fresno police department would be responsible.

John Lang had been outspoken about how the Fresno PD were treating the local community. In his words:

I discovered local law enforcement had been running a license plate scanning scam where Fresno Cops would scan license plates at Retail Store parking lots (Save Mart, Von’s, HomeDepot, etc.) in lower income neighborhoods.

After collecting hits of violations they then would pull the unsuspecting drivers over a few blocks away from the store location in a marked police vehicle claiming they simply came across their vehicle through routine driving patrols. This unethical and possibly illegal activity was simply motivated by “profit” and unfairly targeted Fresno’s poorer residents.

I also discovered the Fresno Bee was sharing chat log data with Fresno Law Enforcement of Fresno citizens who were critical of local Fresno Government and Fresno Law Enforcement.

Lang posted this on a few social media platforms and local news comments sections. As he continued to try and expose the corrupt local police, he noticed that he started to become a target. A pattern began to emerge – whenever he attempted to make an official complaint, the harassment and intimidation would increase.

Luckily Lang had his house rigged up with CCTV cameras and what they captured is chilling. His YouTube shows Fresno PD pull up outside his house to intimidate him regularly – the crooked cops even begin to condition his dogs to their scent to avoid being attacked.

He was harassed, intimidated, oppressed and eventually murdered in cold blood by the very people who were meant to be protecting and serving him – all for trying to protect Fresno’s poorer residents from a money grabbing corrupt local police department. On January 19 he was found dead with stab wounds in his back and abdomen, while his house was on fire.

This happened in January and nothing has come of it. No serious investigations have taken place. It has been declared that John Lang committed suicide.

The expertly recorded footage, and the fact Lang predicted his death mere days before it happened, all point towards the fact he was silenced by his local police department. A verdict of suicide is not acceptable. There is a petition to initiate a federal investigation into his death, as it is being swept under the carpet at a local level.