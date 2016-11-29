American Missile Destroys Russian Tank In Syria
The Free Syrian Army have released footage of American troops firing a missile and destroying a Russian tank during recent fighting in Aleppo, Syria.
The militants say the footage shows an a rocket attack coming from an American TOW 2A on a Russian T-90 tank.
Fort-russ.com reports:
The footage was captured during recent fighting in Aleppo. Experts say that the tank in the photos is actually a T-72B, but the militants have claimed it is a T-90.
At the time, the terrorists claimed that the tank was destroyed, but other bandits reported that the tank was hit but is still operating.
The “FSA 1st regiment” announced: “A TOW has destroyed a T-90 at the Tel al-Syriatel hill in the Aziza district of southern Aleppo.”
One of the bandit groupings of the FSA then wrote: “A T-90 was damaged on a hill south of Aleppo after a TOW missile hit it.”
Judging by the recovered footage, the anti-tank rocket hit the frontal armor of the Russian tank, but no particular consequences are evident.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
