Latest

American Missile Destroys Russian Tank In Syria

Posted on November 29, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Middle East, News // 0 Comments

American missile destroys Russian tank

The Free Syrian Army have released footage of American troops firing a missile and destroying a Russian tank during recent fighting in Aleppo, Syria. 

The militants say the footage shows an a rocket attack coming from an American TOW 2A on a Russian T-90 tank.

Fort-russ.com reports:

The footage was captured during recent fighting in Aleppo. Experts say that the tank in the photos is actually a T-72B, but the militants have claimed it is a T-90.

RELATED CONTENT
Syrian rebels
TOW anti-tank missile

At the time, the terrorists claimed that the tank was destroyed, but other bandits reported that the tank was hit but is still operating.

The “FSA 1st regiment” announced: “A TOW has destroyed a T-90 at the Tel al-Syriatel hill in the Aziza district of southern Aleppo.”

One of the bandit groupings of the FSA then wrote: “A T-90 was damaged on a hill south of Aleppo after a TOW missile hit it.”

Judging by the recovered footage, the anti-tank rocket hit the frontal armor of the Russian tank, but no particular consequences are evident.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire