Amy Schumer Bullies Trump Supporter On Stage, Audience Walk Out

Comedian Amy Schumer publicly humiliated an audience member on stage at a show on Sunday, after hearing that he supported Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The raunchy comedian invited the Trump supporter on stage at her show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday, then proceeded to mock and bully him in front of a shocked audience.

Tampabay.com reports:

Loud booing from a vocal, but small minority of the arena crowd started about halfway through the show, when Schumer’s raunchy humor veered into more topical matters topics, including gun control and the presidential election.

She has been a vocal advocate for stricter gun laws since a man opened fire during a showing of her movie Train Wreck last year, killing two young women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, in Louisiana, and was an early Hillary Clinton supporter,

She made it clear she doesn’t understand how people can support Trump. At one point, she asked for a Trump supporter – preferably one with sleeves, she told security personnel – to join her up on stage to explain their enthusiasm for Trump.

One fellow did, but he said he was voting for Trump mainly because he doesn’t trust Clinton. When some audience members booed, the actor/comedian invited them to leave and also asked security to remove anyone booing.

“I don’t want to hear that. We wanted to have a good night without distractions with the politics,” said Bryon Nfinger.

“It’s a bit much,” echoed his wife, Chrissy Nfinger.

They both said everybody has a right to their opinion but thought Schumer went on too long.

“The show became political. I definitely didn’t come to hear this,” said Ryan Atwood.

While alluding the allegations of sexual impropriety against Trump, Schumer asked anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to stand, and dozens did. Schumer was sexually assaulted herself, she revealed in her recently published book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo.

A side note: Few people seemed perturbed by an absolutely offensive Schumer comment. She mangled the name of Florida biggest newspaper, calling us the “Tampa Bay Tribune.”