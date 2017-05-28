Angela Merkel Flew Into A Fit Of Rage Over Failed Paris Agreement

May 28, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 8

Angela Merkel furious over Trump's refusal to abide by Paris agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew into a ‘fit of rage’ after President Trump refused to sign the Paris Climate Change deal at the G-7 summit on Friday. 

According to reports, Merkel expressed extreme anger to close aides after Trump refused to bow to her demands and agree that man-made global warming is real.

Zerohedge.com reports: By the end of the summit – held at a luxury hotel in Taormina, Sicily that was once a Dominican monastery and base for the Nazi air force during World War Two – they realized they had failed, as Trump “underscored his determination to break the global mold” by refusing to follow the Group of Seven line not only on global warming but also by resisting measures on trade.

Furthermore, in what was described as an “unprecedented step“, the final G-7 communique gave the U.S. its own section to say that it is “undergoing a review process” and is unable to join in the discussion, an official cited by Bloomberg said.

As a result while the US will remain excluded from the final affirmation, the other six, call it the G-6, will recommit to the Paris Agreement on climate change, which Trump tweeted Saturday he’d come to a decision on next week.

Needless to say, Merkel who had hoped to leave the Saturday summit with the G-7 agenda endorsed by everyone, including Trump, was furious at the US president.

“The whole discussion about climate has been difficult, or rather very unsatisfactory” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters Saturday. “Here we have the situation that six members, or even seven if you want to add the EU, stand against one.

That means there are no signals until now whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris Agreement or not. We have therefore not talked around it but made clear that we the six member states and the EU remain committed to the goals of the agreement.”

The unhappy German continued: “The fact that we have not been able to make progress here is of course a situation in which you have to say that there is no common support for an important international agreement. This Paris Agreement is not simply any old agreement, but it’s rather a core agreement.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • user user

    FU Angela

  • whosasillycowthen??

    Oh dear poor gherkin merkel.. shes is on the way out,,makes no difference what she thing..silly cow

  • Frank C

    Thank you, Mr. Trump – now STAY out of it.

  • monica

    She looks & acts just like the bitch Hillary Clinton. Makes me puke

    • Leo Von Kahlie

      Yes, they’re illuminati puppets.

    • Alan Jones

      was it a relation of her’s that invaded Poland

  • hiphop

    I sure hope Trump stays strong on this issue and America stays out of the Paris accord which is nothing more than the redistribution of our money all over the world. We give more money than we should and most of it is stolen by the corrupt governments in other parts of the world. This is one of the New World Order requirements for control of our country.

  • Russell Lang

    The one who controls the climate is the One that created Heaven and Earth. He is way above the pay scale of these arrogant World would-be dictators.