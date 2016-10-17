Angelina Jolie Illuminati ‘Sex List’ Leaked Online

A “sex list written by Angelina Jolie” in the 1990s has been posted by the same source that last month leaked a video of the star describing Hollywood Illuminati rituals she participated in early in her career.

The list, written in scrawled handwriting, features household name celebrities including Tom Cruise, Nikole (sic) Kidman, and Charlie Sheen, and Johnny Depp.

Many of the stars have numbers ranging between one and 10 after their names. There is also a code using the letters v, p, b, h, e, o and g in use, and scribbled comments after certain names.

Last month a stunning video surfaced in which a 23-year-old Angelina Jolie reveals the true inner workings of Hollywood as she describes her experiences participating in “secret illuminati rituals” to close friends.

One of Jolie’s friends also states that she has “the most amazing compromising pictures” of celebrities, leading many to believe that these photos may be leaked next.

In the leaked video Jolie describes in detail the gruesome ritual celebrities must go through to join the Order of the Illuminati. During the Illuminati ritual you are tied up, raped, and tortured by other members. She compares the secret society rituals to S&M, but claims there are differences.

At times Angelina looks crazed and possessed while describing to her friends the experiences she had with the Illuminati Masonic secret society. She explains that she killed a snake as a sacrifice and was tattooed as part of the initiation ritual. It is well known that many Illuminati members get tattoos as part of the ceremony, as a way of sacrificing more blood to Satan.

“My snake, I tried, I had to kill him,” Jolie said.

It has long been claimed that Hollywood stars and other celebrities need to join the Luciferian secret society in order to establish their career in the cutthroat business and make it to the top, and in the secrets filmed video Angelina can be heard telling her friends that she has encouraged other celebrities to go through the initiation and join the Illuminati.

The tape also reveals that Jolie showed a recording of an Illuminati rituals to one of her friends. Her friend, speaking in halting tones, describes viewing the footage, saying:

“I only saw that film that she [Angelina] bought over that night. People who are, like, darker… It’s great to be able to see everybody’s sexuality, but it’s so weird when you just… I have the most amazing compromising pictures of people.“

The video has now been posted online, with the identity of her two friends redacted for their safety.