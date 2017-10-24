Anonymous Issues Stark Warning To Antifa Ahead Of Nov. 4

Anonymous has issued a stark warning to far-left terror group Antifa who are planning to terrorize America on November 4th.

The hacktivist group released a video, warning violent neo-leftists planning to take part that their actions against the American people will not go unpunished.

All News Pipeline reports: Each and every time Antifa groups organize, whether it is to protest the presidential election and President Trump’s inauguration, or a free speech event they claim is “racist,” or claims of “fascist cops,” or a conservative lecture at a college, whatever the event they “oppose” is, they organize, they bus people to the event, they attack as you see in the video above, they perpetrate violence, they destroy property, then they leave the town to pick up the pieces so they can plan their next “counter-protest,” where the same pattern plays out.

NATIONWIDE ANTIFA TERROR ATTACK PLANNED FOR NOVEMBER 4, 2017

Multiple Antifa groups are now planning not just one event, but according to their announcement, it will be a nationwide terror attack on Americans, scheduled for November 4, 2017, and already being organized, with fliers, being announced on their websites and social media accounts, telling their followers to “take to the streets and public squares in cities and towns across the country continuing day after day and night after night—not stopping—until our DEMAND is met.”

What is their demand? “The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!”

On August 19, 2017, they held “regional conferences” in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, to plan the nationwide terror attacks, with the conferences being hosted by Refuse Fascism Org.

In their own words:

We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, at first many thousands declaring that this whole regime is illegitimate and that we will not stop until our single demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power.

The Revolutionary communist Party is also organizing their members ot participate, as are dozens of Antifa-like groups.

This is not about Confederate monuments, not about Antifa being “offended” at free speech, or imagery they don’t like….make no mistake, they are saying straight up their goal is to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States, their methods include attacking police, attacking any Trump supporters, any free speech activists, and as seen below, they will attack anyone holding an American flag. In other words, if they show up in your town, expect violence.

Period.

BOTTOM LINE – TIME TO LOCK AND LOAD

Watch the video above, that woman that was dragged and knocked to the ground for doing nothing more than holding an American flag, could be your daughter, your mother, your sister, any female member of your family or a friend…. this is what Antifa is bringing to your state, perhaps your city and town on November 4, 2017.

Every person that disagrees with them, their methods and their goal of overthrowing the government, is their enemy and they will attack you. The time to prepare to defend yourself, your neighbors, your family and your town is now.

They are not planning events to be held in specific towns, they are calling anyone that agrees with their ideology to take the streets, it could be your neighbor, your family members, anybody in your city or town that agrees with their ideology…… they have already started a civil war in this country, now they want to bring it to your home town.

Via Investment Watch Blog:

Don’t be caught flatfooted. These vermin are telling you what they are going to do so don’t be shocked and surprised when they do it. The time for counter-strategy is NOW, not 3 days after the riots begin. Newsflash: These people aren’t playing games! Call your congressman, call your senator, call your sheriff, call your mayor’s office and ask them, “what will be your response to this?”. Make sure they know that you know its coming.

This is war, prepare accordingly.

REPORT TERRORIST ACTIVITY

Homeland Security, the FBI and the Department of Justice all have ways to report terrorist activity, so perhaps they should be made aware that Americans are watching them, observing what they plan to do to protect America from the terrorism being planned for November 4, 2017.

FBI Contact Link – Homeland Security Link – Department of Justice Contact Page link

Here is the direct threat of scheduled terror attacks to report: https://refusefascism.org/this-fascist-regime-must-be-driven-out-you-are-needed-ways-to-act/regional-meetings-august-19 and http://revcom.us/a/503/andy-zee-presentation-at-refuse-fascism-august-5-en.html

Below are examples of exactly what is coming to a town near you….perhaps even your own.

