Anonymous Exposes Huma & Hillary Link To 9/11

Posted on November 1, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 0 Comments

Anonymous has released a video that incriminates Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin for having ties to terrorists who funded the 9/11 attacks.

Hillary Clinton’s political career has been shrouded in lies,conspiracies and crimes that her and Bill have always managed to get out, unscathed. Well, no more!

The terrorists who funded 9/11 also donated very generously to the infamous Clinton Foundation.

This latest exposure by Anonymous is a serious issue that voters need to take into consideration before voting next week.


Where does Hillary Clinton’s loyalties lie and with whom?

