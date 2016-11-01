Anonymous Exposes Huma & Hillary Link To 9/11
Anonymous has released a video that incriminates Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin for having ties to terrorists who funded the 9/11 attacks.
USA News Flash reports:
The hacktivist group known as Anonymous presents evidence in the video below that incriminates Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin for having deep ties to the terrorists who funded the 9/11 tragedy.
Hillary Clinton’s political career has been shrouded in lies,conspiracies and crimes that her and Bill have always managed to get out, unscathed. Well, no more!
The terrorists who funded 9/11 also donated very generously to the infamous Clinton Foundation.
This latest exposure by Anonymous is a serious issue that voters need to take into consideration before voting next week.
Where does Hillary Clinton’s loyalties lie and with whom?
