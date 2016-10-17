Anonymous: Pentagon About To Declare World War 3

Hacktivist group Anonymous has posted a series of urgent warnings to citizens worldwide, telling them that the Pentagon are preparing for World War 3.

As tensions between Russia and America continue to rise, former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that the world is on the brink of all-out-war.

Yahoo News reports:

Against this background, hacktivist collective Anonymous has posted a series of alarming videos and news reports – with one suggesting that World War III is ‘imminent’.

But don’t grab your gas mask and head for your doomsday bunker quite yet – the Anon HQ report’s reference to the Pentagon believing that war is imminent isn’t quite as alarming as it sounds.

It’s a – fairly doom-laden – take on this Yahoo story in fact, and it doesn’t mean that nuclear war is about to begin right now.

Anonymous says, ‘When you have a government that operates without limits, when you have a government that militarises the police, a government that views you, the people as the enemy, when you have a government that lies to you’.