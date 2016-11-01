Anonymous To Release All 33,000 Clinton Emails This Month

Anonymous have announced that they will release all 33,000 deleted Clinton emails this November in the run-up to the election.

According to reports, the emails will be released in 4-5 different batches, along with six videos.

In one of the videos Hillary is seen being racist towards a female African-American, shouting obscene racist abuse at her.

According to anonymous sources:

“All 33,000 deleted emails are going to be releasedNovember 1, probably in 4–5 sets, these emails are going to be the complete undoing of the Democratic Party. We are purposely holding them back so they cannot have time to replace Hillary.”

“Also we are NOT Russian, despite what CNN tells you, we already have inside info that Obama is literally going to start a war with Russia to cover up the crimes that are in the emails.”

Politicianreviews.com reports:

It was Anonymous that released enough information / e-mails that gave cause for Comey / FBI to re open the Clinton Investigation. Through this was also sample proof that Anonymous has the 33,000 deleted e-mails. They also made it clear to the FBI that it was they, “Anonymous” that released the Padesta e-mails, and not Russia.

Obama heavily included in upcoming release.

Camera Videos, along with documents will also be released showing Felonies being committed, Bribes, and Threats to Election Officials, and Media Sources. They said these will make the ones circulating now look like J-walking offenses.

Other information in e-mails is Hillary’s / Clinton Foundation transfer of $1.8 Billion Dollars to Qatar, and information from White House official regarding a high ranking White House official, of having a palace being built in Qatar for them. Obama?

Might be, other information includes Obama leaving after or before the election?