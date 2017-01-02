Anonymous: ‘Western Leaders Will Be Dragged Through Streets In 2017’

Hacking group Anonymous have threatened to “drag Western leaders through the streets” in 2017, with the hacking collective releasing a New Years video stating that the time for peaceful protests is over and “the time to act is now.”

The Express reports: The mysterious organisation, which once waged a cyber war on ISIS and is famously anti-capitalist, claims 2017 is a year when nuclear war could break out if it does not take action.

The leaderless collective produces videos which feature a CGI masked and hooded spokesman who talks with a computerised voice.

The warning video suggests the United Nations is creating a totalitarian “New World Order”.

In the new “warning video”, seen by more than 630,000 people, the spokesman says the “time has come” for Anonymous to deviate from its standard peaceful practices.

The group is behind the annual Million Mask March anarchist demonstrations which take place in cities across the globe each November, often erupting in violence when Anonymous “Guy Fawkes” mask-wearing people trying to storm government buildings.

However, the spokesman said it had always been a peaceful organisation.

He said: “For years we have been a force for good on this battlefield, fighting for our basic rights.

“Protesting peacefully, spreading the truth, a bloodless conflict, but now it appears that the day we have been waiting for is at last upon us and the time to act is now.”

In a chilling reference to the 2011 capture of former Libyan dictator Colonel Gadaffi, who was dragged through the streets and beaten to death, he added: “We will be there when the people you tried to control storm your buildings and drag their dictators through the streets.

“You are no match for us you never were.

“There are more of us that you know – there are more of us than anyone knows and every day our numbers grow stronger.”

Anonymous is an international loosely connected network of “hactivists” which began in 2003 and became famous for high-profile denial-of-service attacks on government, religious, and corporate websites.

Supporters often call themselves truth seekers and appear to support several conspiracy theories.

The spokesman in the video continued: “The western government talks of a new world order… They move to censor the internet, the one place freedom of speech truly exists taking away our right to learn.

“They weaken our democracy every day, tightening their grip until they have complete control, and these acts are confirming the fears of the Zionist enemy forcing their hand and bringing us ever closer to nuclear extinction

“Doing nothing in this crucial year is dangerous.

“It is time for a new world order, but it is a new world order of the people not the governments.

“Gone are the times you can sit and watch from the sidelines, gone are the time you can live in ignorance.

“Now is the time to fight. We have the tools to build a whole new system where corruption will be wiped clean.

“Leaders will have the best interests of the people and you, the west will have your first true taste of freedom.

“It is not too late to act, but time is short, living behind closed eyes is not an option anymore, because they will draw first blood.”

But the video went on to alarmingly suggest the group could actually take over western countries.

The spokesman added: “They do not have the capacity to fight real people power.

“We must unite and we must take action there will be a time and a place where every anonymous will be called upon to destroy this cancer in our leadership.

“We have a genuine chance of change, but every free man, woman and child, must stand united.”