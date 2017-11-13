Another Holistic Doctor Found Dead

Dr. Annie Fairbanks, a holistic doctor in Arizona, was found shot dead in her home on Friday along with her husband, 3 year old daughter and 9 month old son.

She is the 77th holistic doctor to have been found dead under mysterious circumstances over the past couple of years.

Within hours of the shooting Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster, claimed that Jason Fairbanks must have killed his wife and children before turning the gun on himself.

“This is an isolated incident,” Hoster told reporters during a news conference on Friday afternoon. “We do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

PrepForThat reports:

The family is said to have lived in a relatively safe neighborhood. After Jason was absent from work, one of his fellow workers drove over to his home and made the grisly discovery. It is believed that the couple was in financial trouble related to a failing physical rehabilitation center they co-owned. Annie Fairbanks was a Master CHEK Practitioner as well as a holistic nutrition doctor.

While Jason Fairbanks has been determined by police to be the killer, according to a report in azcentral, Jason’s sister described her brother as more of a “protector.”

“He loved his family so much,” Laura Fairbanks said. “He wasn’t a bad person.”

She went on to describe him as an obsessively hard worker and did confirm that she believed the family was experiencing financial difficulties.

“I just wished he had asked for help,” she said. “Jason could make people laugh in ways you never thought you could. He was an extraordinary big brother.”

Laura also said that Dr. Annie Fairbanks had an amazing presence and nature about her. She said she was always wearing a smile.

“When you were around her, she just made you feel all right,” she said. “It was just her presence.”

“They moved in together, and a year and a half later they were married,” Laura said. “Boy, she loved those kids. She loved them so much.”

Now the question is, did Jason simply snap? Will it be determined that he was taking any anti-depressants, a notion which seems a bit less likely due to the nature of Dr. Annie Fairbanks business interest.