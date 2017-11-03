Another Victim Claims Kevin Spacey Tried to Rape Him When He Was 15

Another man has come forward accusing Kevin Spacey of attempting to rape him as a child.

The man who is now 48-years-old says that he was in an ongoing consensual sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey when he was just 14.

He said the relationship ended when he was 15 after the House of Cards star tried to rape him in his apartment.

The unnamed accuser says that he’s had time to look back on that period of his life and he is thoroughly disgusted with the actor. “I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator,” he said.

Breitbart reports:

The man, now a 48-year-old artist, spoke to Vulture. The outlet says it independently verified several details of the man’s claims and reached representatives for Spacey, who said the two-time Oscar-winner “absolutely denies the allegations.”

Speaking anonymously, the man said he was 12 when he first met Spacey while taking acting classes in Westchester County where Spacey taught. The two ran into each other two years later. Spacey allegedly gave the man his phone number and claimed Spacey said, “I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.”

“I felt like I’d won the lottery. A little drunk with it and very delighted with the attention,” the man recalled thinking at the time. According to the man, his relationship with Spacey became sexual the next day: “I called him on the phone the next day, and he told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me. We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me f*cking him.”

The man claimed that Spacey offered to help his acting career by introducing him to producers, but nothing ever came of it.

The man claims the relationship ended when he was 15, after Spacey attempted to rape him in his New York apartment: “He told me to come over, and I went to the apartment. And I thought we were going to kiss and tell each other we loved each other and I was going to go. But he wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to f*ck me, which had never happened to me before.”

“[Spacey] pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my assh*le, and it hurts like a motherf*cker,” the man claimed. “I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me.”

“I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me,’” the man told Vulture. “I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

The man said he started to see Spacey as a “sexual predator” and a “pedophile” a decade after their alleged relationship.

I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator. When I turned 25, I looked at every 14-year-old boy I could see, to try to understand what those men had seen, because I still on some level thought I had been a tiny adult. … Up until then, I just thought about him as somebody who had really done me wrong and tried to rape me, but not as somebody who had functioned as a predator. And then, if you’re interested in sexual predation, you start to read about it, and you realize all these patterns and techniques, and it all kind of falls within a set of practices.

The man said he was inspired to come forward with his story after Spacey came out as gay while apologizing to Anthony Rapp, who accused the Netflix star of making unwanted sexual advances at him when he was 14.

He is a pedophile. When you look at his statement, you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic. He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? “Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.” That’s great. Thank you for that. And that was probably the thing that made me want to talk more than anything else. How repulsive that was.