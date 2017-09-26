Anthony Weiner Gets 21 Months In Jail For Sexting An Underage Girl

Former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in jail following his latest sexting scandal.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May to sending obscene material to a 15 year old girl. At the time he was married to Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin.

According to court documents, Weiner was fully aware that the victim was a high school student, yet he still decided to send her lewd messages. Yet he had still hoped he might be sentenced to probation instead of prison, and his lawyers had argued that their client was sick and in need of therapy, not incarceration.

Weiner, 53, will be required to register as a sex offender, and must report to prison by November 6.

The judge said that after his 21-month sentence is served, Weiner must undergo internet monitoring and have no contact with his victim. He must also enroll in a sex-offender treatment program.

Speaking before the judge on Monday, Weiner called his crime “rock bottom,” saying he was “a very sick man for a very long time.”

Anthony Weiner, sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, quickly departs courthouse with lawyer. Heckler references "Carlos Danger" pseudonym.

Weiner faced up to a decade in prison after a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina revealed last year that she and Weiner exchanged explicit messages for months, and that at one point he asked her to film herself undressing.

Weiner’s lawyers argued that the former congressman acted out of the “depths of an uncontrolled sickness” and was now being treated, and asked that he be sentenced to probation rather than jail.

On Monday, Weiner cried as his sentence was announced by US District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, New York.

Courtroom sketch artist depicts a weeping Anthony Weiner reading statement and holding tissue.

Weiner resigned as a congressman in 2011, after it was revealed that he had exchanged explicit messages with multiple adult women, while married to Abedin. Two years later, he dropped out of the New York mayoral race, when it emerged that he had continued sending lewd messages to other women.