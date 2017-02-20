Anti-Government Protests Continue In Romania

In Romania, thousands of people braved harsh weather conditions for the 2oth consecutive day of anti-government and anti-corruption protests.

Despite the freezing weather thousands of Romanians continued protesting in the capital, Bucharest, to demand that the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanus step down.

On Sunday people gathered in front of the cabinet office chanting “resignation,” “We’ll be back every day” and “United, we save all of Romania.”

Press TV reports:

They also denounced the ruling Social Democratic Party, whose chairman, Liviu Dragnea, has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence for abuse of power.

Dragnea is one of the government officials who would have benefited from a controversial government proposal to decriminalize some corruption offenses.

That same proposal first sparked massive protests in the capital and elsewhere. While the decision has been scrapped, thousands of people have continued to rally and to update their demand for the withdrawal of the proposal to one for the resignation of the government. Demonstrators say they have no more trust in Grindeanus’s government.

Meanwhile, Romania’s parliament has approved a referendum on anti-corruption reforms proposed by right-wing President Klaus lohannis, who has been critical of Grindeanus’s left-wing government.