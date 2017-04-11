Anti-Submarine Aircraft Deployed Off California Coast

With tensions rising between America, North Korea and Russia (via Syria), there are fears that a North Korean or Russian submarine is loitering off the United States’ West Coast, after unusual activity by a gathering of anti-submarine U.S. military crafts off the coast of San Diego, California.

The gathering of several submarine-spotting planes, all in the same spot of the Californian coast has raised speculation that the U.S. Navy has spotted a foreign sub.

Anti-submarine aircraft have been loitering over the same area off the California coast for hours, which is fueling speculation that a Russian – or a North Korean – submarine was spotted in the area. While the report of a foreign vessel is unconfirmed at this point, the military patrol is apparently not part of a routine exercise due to the number of aircraft hovering over the same area and the late hours of operation. The patrol includes multiple low-flying aircraft including a Navy EP-3E Aries II, which is used for electronic surveillance, a Navy P-3C Orion, which is used for submarine spotting, and a Boeing P-8 Poseidon used for anti-submarine warfare. Additionally, a Royal Canadian CP-140 Orion, also known for submarine spotting, joined the search.



Earlier this morning a South Korean newspaper reported that China is massing as many as 150,000 troops on the North Korean border.

The moves follow an ultimatum to the United States from Russia and Iran promising retaliatory military strikes should the United States act against Syria. President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi over the weekend – is it possible that China, in no uncertain terms, gave America the same warning?