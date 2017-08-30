Antifa Plan Civil War To ‘Overthrow Trump’ On Nov. 4

August 30, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 16

Antifa planning Nov. 4 civil war to overthrow Trump

Armed Antifa militants are planning to instigate a civil war in two months time in order to remove Donald Trump from the White House.

An armed Antifa group in Philadelphia, with support from the mainstream media, say they are planning a day of violent revolution on Nov. 4 2017, which will see lawmakers and police officers attacked with deadly weapons.

Dailycaller.com reports: Antifa websites like It’s Going Down, Sub.Media and Insurrection News have been promoting the group, which calls itself the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement, calling on their readers to donate to a Fundrazr account for the creation of the new cell.

The press release the group published in far-left media is filled with hyperbolic claims about how “mosques are being ruthlessly bombed” and how “LGBTQ are being battered.”

“The destruction of black life continues unabated as millions languish in the plantations of the modern day slave system,” the group states.

Taking pride in the “legacy” of “Philadelphia’s rich revolutionary tradition,” RAM cites Mumia Abu Jamal, the Black Panther activist who shot and killed Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.

It also cites Russell Shoats, who shot a police officer in the back five times in 1970. Similar to Antifa, the actions of the Black Panthers have been described as having a “very undefined purpose of assaulting police officers.”

Like other Antifa groups, RAM claims to oppose the usual -isms and white supremacy, but a quick look at the organization’s “Political Foundation” page, as highlighted by Far Left Watch, notes the inclusion of several alarming points, including the “Abolition of Gender,” and the “Expropriation and the Cooperative Economy.”

The latter calls on members to “expropriate” or “take away” goods, lands, and tools to “begin the revolutionary process.” Expropriation is another way of saying “seize” or “steal.”

The organization models itself after the so-called Rojava Revolution, a leftist guerilla movement currently active in northern Syria. RAM states that the communists offer a “foundation in communal and council based political organization and militant defense.”

The organizations within the Rojava Revolution are currently involved in combat against ISIS.

Far Left Watch notes that RAM has been hosting a variety of anti-police workshops including a “Legal Training” workshop, a class on the “Introduction to Anarchism,” and one called “Our Enemies in Blue,” which deals with anti-police action–or how to handle police officers during violent clashes.

Despite active calls for violence against law enforcement and revolution against the government, the liberal media has been surprisingly lenient in its coverage of Antifa, depicting them as righteous crusaders against the rise of white supremacy.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Thank you
    Now give us the locations
    Please and thank you

  • Arno van Harskamp

    What is funny, it is the global elitist white supremacists covering as, but not limited to, Azhkenazi Jews who hold grips on media and world domination and foreign slavery, are the ones that are funding this “Antifa” social guerilla warfare terrorist group. The hypocrisy of the satanic global elite posturing under Jewry, Christianity (and even under Islam) is unparalleled in this. But that’s what they are subversive Satanists.

    Global elitist Satanism a fable? Think again: https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1732692

  • Pete Repeat

    Bring it

  • Diatom

    And they call Trump a narcissist. I’ll be home watching it on TV. STAY OFF MY STREET.

  • Steph

    Their website: https://itsgoingdown.org announces everywhere they plan to go and what they plan to do. Sounds pretty easy to infiltrate them. They aren’t that bright, they don’t have jobs other than what the “white supremacists global elite” fund them to do. I swear, these masses of people just get dumber and dumber…

  • SnakeFreeman

    Like Mike Brown said, “Everybody has a plan until they get shot in the eye.”

  • CharlieSeattle

    Please sign this White House Petition and pass it on.

    Let’s get 150 million to sign so Trump and Congress can not ignore it!

    WE THE PEOPLE ASK THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO CALL ON CONGRESS TO ACT ON AN ISSUE:

    Formally recognize Antifa as a terrorist organization.

    Created by M.A. on August 17, 2017

    petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/formally-recognize-antifa-terrorist-organization-0

  • CharlieSeattle

    90% of BLM & ANTIFA Rioters are Paid by Crowds on Demand via Ccraig’s List and Gooogle Ads

    | TONY ELLIOTT | AUGUST 23, 2017 |

    freedomoutpost.com/90-blm-antifa-rioters-paid-crowds-demand-via-craigs-list-google-ads/

    On the surface, it looks like BLM and ANTIFA have literally hundreds of thousands of members across the United States and more than a million strong when you count all those who participate in rioting internationally.

    These numbers are as misleading as the purpose of the civil unrest and riots perpetrated by these two organizations who have proven themselves to be nothing more than terrorist organizations since the Ferguson Riots.

    Many locals in cities across the US are confused at the amount of people who show up in violent demonstrations protesting anything from Confederate Monuments, local police, the President, etc. since it is known in these areas that most support the opposite of what these crowds are there to protest.

    What is really happening here is most people really do not want what BLM and ANTIFA rioters are protesting for. A great example of this was the violence at most Donald Trump rallies during both the primaries and after he was elected.

    The thousands of supporters who attended his every rally were there to see the man who they wanted in office.

    Yet, we are supposed to believe literally thousands of people attended his rallies in protest and were so angry that they attacked his supporters for their approval of him and his policies.

    Nothing could be further from the truth, as both BLM and ANTIFA really do not have the massive numbers in members they want us to believe they do. They also do not represent the political views the majority of Americans have.

    The truth is over 90% of the people who show up in all the protests in the US are literally paid protesters hired by Leftist political companies such as Ccrowds on Demand and a handful of others via Ccraig’s List, or other on-line advertising sites such as Gooogle, and even local newspapers.

    Adam Swart, founder and CEO of COD is literally responsible for most of the organization of individuals gathered for each BLM and ANTIFA riot in the US since his firm does most of the advertising for recruiting rioters and is the company who pays most of them anywhere from $15.00 to $75.00 per hour to take part in nationwide protests.

  • CharlieSeattle

    Make no mistake about it. White genocide is the ANTIFA goal!

    facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=992791287528392&set=p.992791287528392&type=3&theater

    Antifa left-wing militants are the American version of ISIL!

    Destruction of cultural heritage by ISIL

    en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Destruction_of_cultural_heritage_by_ISIL

  • clarioncaller

    Bring It On, Rodents. If you think that American patriots are coming to your firefight with signs, you are sorely mistaken. Its a good thing your parents have extended insurance coverage for you under Obamacare because you’re going to need it. Your terrorist training in Venezuela did not prepare you for what’s coming your way.

  • TruthSeeker2017

    Why don’t any of you refer to the organization by its proper name – Antifacist Action?

  • HomerinNC

    those bunch of pussies will do NOTHING

  • Pat Jarrell

    White trash, black trash and brown trash end of story

  • green hackle

    If these Ignorant Filth knew how much they Look like People in Drag wearing Burkers, They would All go Home and Thank the Lord they live in a Democracy and Not some Cesspit in the Deasert, Trump was Elected By the People, For the People, If you Dont like that, Tough, The Land of the Free Must Never Become the Land of Stinking WhingingTurds, Which All Left wing Slim Are,

  • yesmrbond

    No Prisoners

  • thatindividual

    Smells like Stinky SoreAss.