Antifa Recruiting Mentally Ill Students To Commit & Incite Violence

Antifa, the anarchist group backed by George Soros has found a new recruiting angle.

The extremist organization have decided to take full advantage of the widespread epidemic of mental illness as they seek to recruit and train the mentally ill in Texas to commit violent acts against conservatives.

A Texas Antifa student group reportedly hosted a six month health program to “politicize” students with “mental illnesses”

Natural News Reports: This self-proclaimed “anti-fascist” (Antifa) group recently developed a creepy new action plan for invoking societal “change” that’s based on the book “Turn Illness Into A Weapon” – a communist manifesto, of sorts, that draws from the beliefs of the Germany-based “Socialist Patients Collective” group, which blames all forms of mental illness on “capitalist oppression.”

To overcome this, Revolutionary Student Front is seeking to create a “health care system” that it says will kill two birds with one stone by not only aiming to treat students with mental illness, but also to “mobilize” them to “fight capitalism.”

“The primary method of combating the symptoms of mental illness that we face under capitalism must be organizing those suffering to come into violent class conflict with the system that creates their illness,” reads the group’s manifesto.

“The goal of every initiative and program launched by a revolutionary organization should be for the purpose of recruiting fighters into its ranks and forging them in the fiery furnace of class struggle.”

Leftists openly admit they don’t care about helping people: It’s all a smokescreen to recruit violent activists who will help to overthrow free society

One doesn’t even need to read between the lines much to see that the whole point of Revolutionary Student Front (and other groups like it) isn’t to help people with mental illness – or really help anyone at all, for that matter. The goal is to exploit people who are sick and recruit them into being used as human capital in the overthrow of free society.

This is what terms like “violent class conflict with the system” mean, especially when couched in language that blames mental illness on things like capitalism, which is what communist groups like Revolutionary Student Front are openly trying to destroy.

In case you aren’t convinced about the seriousness of this, consider that the group reportedly holds weekly “self-defense” classes in which cult followers are taught that “bricks belong best thrown at pigs heads” – pigs, in this regard, referring to people who embrace capitalistic ideals.

Austin seems to be a hotbed for this type of extremism, as last year we reported on another radical communist group known as “Red Guards Austin” that blames the “capitalist-imperialist system” for all of society’s problems.

Red Guards Austin doesn’t believe that voting has any importance, and just like Revolutionary Student Front believes that violence is the only way to bring about the type of “change” that they wish to see in the United States. And they’re not alone, as several other groups including “Serve The People – Austin” and “Defend Our Hoods – Austin” are also reportedly onboard.

“The primary goal of this program was to address the mental health needs of students in a way that would primarily serve to politicize and strengthen them, to become more committed to revolution and more capable of carrying it out,” reads the recruitment material for the so-called “Revolutionary Mental Health Program (RMPH).”